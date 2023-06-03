Subscribe
Previous / Jakarta E-Prix: Wehrlein wins to get title challenge back on track Next / Second all-Jaguar FE collision "hurts" as Bird again takes out Evans
Formula E / Jakarta ePrix I News

Dennis blasts Wehrlein over "ridiculous" swerving in Jakarta FE

Jake Dennis blasted the “ridiculous” way in which Porsche rival Pascal Wehrlein defended his position in the Jakarta E-Prix, believing he broke Formula E’s racing rules in doing so.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Pascal Wehrlein, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 leads Jake Dennis, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3

Having recovered from a poor start that had dropped him from second to fourth, Dennis launched an attack on Wehrlein for the lead of the race going into Turn 1 on lap 24 of 36.

But the Porsche driver moved to the right to cover the inside line, forcing Dennis to back off in order to avoid contact, and nearly lose a position to Maserati MSG's Maximilian Gunther in the process.

Dennis kept the pressure up on Wehrlein for the remaining 12 laps but didn't attempt a proper overtaking move again, finishing 0.477s in arrears of the German as the flat-out nature of the race limited opportunities for passing.

Speaking afterwards, Dennis lashed out at Wehrlein for aggressively changing direction into Turn 1, saying his Porsche rival pushed the boundaries in order to keep hold of the lead.

"The manoeuvre with Pascal was ridiculous," the British driver said. "I had to hit so much [brake] pressure to avoid hitting the back of him.

"I don't know how he got away with that, to be honest. It's ridiculous.

"The other two guys [Stoffel Vandoorne and Gunther] did it perfectly and left just enough space for one car which is the rule.

"And then Pascal just completely swerved up to the wall and I had to slam on the brakes halfway up the straight.

"He'd already committed to lifting and at that point you have to leave space and he didn't.

"We can't protest against them because they also have a Porsche powertrain so yeah, bit ridiculous."

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

He added in the post-race press conference: "Well there's obviously a rule and every driver generally knows the rule. 

"I felt like Pascal really pushed the boundaries and I had to do everything I could to obviously not take us both out of the race and I did it with a millimetre spare. 

"It was really on the edge and he could have taken us easily out of the race. In the end, he didn't really go by the book."

Wehrlein refused to comment on their near-clash when asked by Motorsport.com, only saying "Not much to comment really. I don't have a lot to say."

Asked if he had spoken to Wehrlein about the incident, Dennis told Motorsport.com: "I mean he didn't say anything. He's not gonna. You wouldn't want to comment if you are in the wrong." 

shares
comments

Jakarta E-Prix: Wehrlein wins to get title challenge back on track

Second all-Jaguar FE collision "hurts" as Bird again takes out Evans
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Cassidy in damage limitation mode as Porsche FE rivals shine in Jakarta

Cassidy in damage limitation mode as Porsche FE rivals shine in Jakarta

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Cassidy in damage limitation mode as Porsche FE rivals shine in Jakarta Cassidy in damage limitation mode as Porsche FE rivals shine in Jakarta

Second all-Jaguar FE collision "hurts" as Bird again takes out Evans

Second all-Jaguar FE collision "hurts" as Bird again takes out Evans

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Second all-Jaguar FE collision "hurts" as Bird again takes out Evans Second all-Jaguar FE collision "hurts" as Bird again takes out Evans

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Pascal Wehrlein More
Pascal Wehrlein
How "motivated" Porsche has not given up hope on Formula E title

How "motivated" Porsche has not given up hope on Formula E title

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

How "motivated" Porsche has not given up hope on Formula E title How "motivated" Porsche has not given up hope on Formula E title

Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash

Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash

Why it's wrong to mock Wehrlein for his forfeit

Why it's wrong to mock Wehrlein for his forfeit

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why it's wrong to mock Wehrlein for his forfeit Why it's wrong to mock Wehrlein for his forfeit

Latest news

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax” McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal 

Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal 

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal  Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal 

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe