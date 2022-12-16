Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Guenther: Valencia FE test headline pace "doesn't hurt" but not important Next / Guenther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time
Formula E News

Hughes "always believed" in ability to reach Formula E after long junior career

With his persistence in the junior categories having paid off in the form of a McLaren seat, Jake Hughes says he always believed that his ability would carry him into a Formula E drive

Hughes "always believed" in ability to reach Formula E after long junior career

The Birmingham-born driver spent five seasons racing in the nominal third tier of single-seater racing, spread across the now-defunct GP3 Series and both incarnations of FIA Formula 3.

He was handed opportunities to step up to Formula 2 with HWA and Van Amersfoort, dovetailing those drives alongside his Mercedes Formula E simulator role.

Hughes told Autosport that he felt he had to "fight" to keep his single-seater career alive, particularly as he did not have the backing of some of his contemporaries on the grid.

"It's never guaranteed for someone in my sort of scenario in motorsport, and how I've gone through my career and had to fight to make sure I have a career at all - let alone get here," Hughes said.

"It's a big moment for us. So to just enjoy [getting the McLaren drive] with my family was really nice.

"I was privileged enough to get those opportunities with Hitech in [the FIA F3 European Championship], then HWA for a couple of years in [current F3], then HWA in F2 and with van Amersfoort this year.

"But they were new projects. I think it goes without saying that it was not going to be a case of winning the championships, it was going to be a case of trying to get some standout results, which we did in various scenarios.

"But those kinds of results are not a guarantee that your career keeps going even at that level in junior formulae, let alone with manufacturer brands and teams such as big as McLaren.

"I've been fighting like that for a number of years. It was nothing new to me. I always believed my ability would get me to this point. Now it's about going out and capitalising."

Jake Hughes, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team

Jake Hughes, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Judging by his experiences of the Gen3 car thus far, Hughes feels it plays to his strengths and that he hasn't necessarily needed to change his style too much to suit it.

He explained that prior to the Valencia test, McLaren had been afforded little running - but any apprehension quickly faded away when his first set of laps had him on top of the session. The Briton later 'won' the race simulation held on Wednesday.

Read Also:

"It's been very positive so far in terms of just jumping in and basically going about with my natural driving style, how I feel with the car.

"And it seems to have come to me quite quickly so far. I mean, it's not the first time I've driven the car. But we've been a customer team, I really haven't had a lot of time in the car. I've had two morning sessions, which is probably a total of about six hours at most.

"All the manufacturer drivers had been in a lot more. So I was kind of intrigued to see how it would go, especially the first day. But really surprised, I mean, got out of the car, my first run in the morning on day one, I was already P1 so it's encouraging."

shares
comments
Guenther: Valencia FE test headline pace "doesn't hurt" but not important
Previous article

Guenther: Valencia FE test headline pace "doesn't hurt" but not important
Next article

Guenther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time

Guenther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time

Latest news

Liberty's product over profit focus key to F1 boom, says Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1

Liberty's product over profit focus key to F1 boom, says Brawn

Formula 1’s dramatic popularity boom is the result of new owner Liberty Media having a unique mindset in its running of the series, reckons Ross Brawn.

Guenther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time
Formula E Formula E

Guenther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time

Maximilian Guenther completed the Formula E Valencia test week with the fastest time, beating laps from Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne to top the final session.

Red Bull: Imola 1-2 was "psychologically big" in F1 battle with Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Imola 1-2 was "psychologically big" in F1 battle with Ferrari

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner believes the team's 1-2 finish at Imola in April was "psychologically a big thing" in its fight against Ferrari for the championship.

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign
FIA F2 FIA F2

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign

Richard Verschoor will join Van Amersfoort Racing for his third season in Formula 2 next year, the team has announced.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Plus

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Autosport the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22 Plus

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22

After a wild 2020-21 season, this year's Formula E campaign had a much stronger narrative to it, but ended with the same result as a driver from the Silver Arrows squad triumphed. Here's our guide to those who shone brightest during the campaign

Formula E
Oct 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Plus

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Plus

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Plus

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge Plus

The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge

The odds were heavily stacked in Stoffel Vandoorne’s favour to capture the Formula E crown at the Seoul finale, but chief rival Mitch Evans applied maximum pressure with victory in the first race. It meant Vandoorne had to show his resolve to reproduce the key qualities he held all season to complete his march to the title

Formula E
Aug 15, 2022
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Plus

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon Plus

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

It might not look like the most glittering of Formula E campaigns, but Dragon Penske’s youngster has caught the eye of those who count despite his future remaining unclear. Regardless of the distortion, Sergio Sette Camara has a clear vision of what he’s focused on and how to get there

Formula E
Aug 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.