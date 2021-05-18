Tickets Subscribe
Formula E / London E-Prix I News

Formula E expects capped crowds at final four events including London

By:

Formula E chiefs expect fans to be allowed to attend the London E-Prix in July as negotiations are held to ensure public access for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Formula E expects capped crowds at final four events including London

The current campaign will conclude with four double-header events split across the Mexican city of Puebla, New York and London before the finale at the Tempelhof Airport in Berlin.

The most recent race in Monaco earlier this month marked the first time grandstands had been opened up to limited spectator capacity since the Marrakech round in March 2020.

Formula E co-founder and chief championship officer Alberto Longo now reckons capped fan attendance will be permitted for the rest of the season, although final rulings from national governments are yet to be confirmed.

Longo told Autosport: “Mexico to start with, we are going to have public, that's for sure.

“In New York, we are going to have public as well - up to a 33% of the total capacity of the event.

“Hopefully in Berlin as well. I was even speaking with the mayor, he asked me for a little bit of time in order to decide how many people could attend.

“But we are from Mexico onwards, we're really working on having public back into our races.”

Start action, Antonio Felix Da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Start action, Antonio Felix Da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Longo has maintained that races organised for the remainder of the 2021 season came with the understanding that their place on the calendar was contingent on allowing fans back into the circuits should restrictions allow.

In the UK, as of Monday, up to 10,000 fans are permitted to attend outdoor sports venues with capacity set to again be increased after 21 June.

The ExCeL Centre in the London docklands is due to host Formula E’s return to the UK, with former venue Battersea Park chiefly dropped due to complaints from residents after the 2015-16 season finale, across 24-25 June.

Longo said of London: “We are expecting to have public as well.

“Obviously, the rules of engagement are going to be published by the government in June.

“Then we will see exactly how many people can attend the event.”

He added that there was no requirement to modify the proposed ExCeL circuit layout to boost spectator capacity, despite the track currently set to run an indoor section.

Longo said: “We still have a lot of place outdoors and that's where we are planning to host the public that the government would hopefully allow us to put in place.”

Di Grassi explains "worst ever" start to Formula E season

Di Grassi explains "worst ever" start to Formula E season

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21
