Subscribe
Formula E Valencia Pre-Season Testing
Testing report

Evans tops Formula E Valencia testing as action resumes

Mitch Evans set the pace on the third day of Formula E pre-season testing as running finally resumed following a garage fire earlier in the week.

Stefan Mackley
Author Stefan Mackley
Updated
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6 in the pit lane

The Jaguar driver topped the timesheets at the end of the four-and-a-half-hour session with a 1m24.791s, leaving him just 0.023s clear of Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa.

The same pair also topped the standings on Tuesday morning prior to a fire in the garage of battery supplier WAE (formerly known as Williams Advanced Engineering) which halted proceedings at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain.

With the FIA conducting an investigation and satisfied with the findings, running once again resumed on Thursday at 2pm local time.

Edoardo Mortara set the early pace with a 1m25.661s as Mahindra ran only one car after the team suffered damage as a result of the blaze on Tuesday, including to the car of Nyck de Vries.

Read Also:

It meant the ex-AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver was unable to take part in the session having finished last of the runners on Tuesday morning, his first time driving Mahindra’s Gen3 machine.

Mortara finished Thursday’s session third overall, just 0.112s behind Evans, but came to a stop twice on the same lap before recovering to the pits with over an hour left on the clock.

Robin Frijns, on his return to Envision, was the only other driver to dip below the 1m25s mark in fourth.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein finished fifth with a 1m25.004s, but came to a stop on track in the final minutes, which prompted a red flag and early end to the session.

Maximilian Guenther (Maserati MSG), Oliver Rowland (Nissan), Norman Nato (Andretti Global), Jehan Daruvala (Maserati MSG) and Nick Cassidy (Jaguar) completed the top 10.

Reigning champion Jake Dennis finished 12th, just over four tenths off the pace, the Briton driving the car for the first time as his seat was taken by nominated rookie Zane Maloney on Tuesday morning.

Given the limited running, most teams opted to run their full-time drivers in the session, with only Porsche deciding to run a rookie – Gabriela Jilkova was given some track time before handing over to da Costa.

ERT drivers Dan Ticktum and Sergio Sette Camara occupied the bottom of the timesheets, with the latter completing only eight laps due to a battery issue which hindered the Brazilian’s running.

In comparison, the most laps in the session were completed by Envision’s Sebastien Buemi, who hit 75 laps down in 17th, less than half a second off the pace.

In the final 12 minutes, Evans set a new session best in the first sector before backing off over the remainder of the lap, leaving his 1m24.791s as the benchmark and three tenths off his best from Tuesday.

Friday’s running is expected to be held between 8:30am and 6:30pm, which will mean only half an hour will have been lost from the original schedule prior to the fire.

shares
comments
Previous article Mahindra to be "compensated" for lost track time in Formula E testing
Stefan Mackley
More
Stefan Mackley
Cassidy ensures Jaguar clean sweep as Formula E Valencia testing ends

Cassidy ensures Jaguar clean sweep as Formula E Valencia testing ends

Formula E
Valencia Pre-Season Testing

Cassidy ensures Jaguar clean sweep as Formula E Valencia testing ends Cassidy ensures Jaguar clean sweep as Formula E Valencia testing ends

FIA reveals further details on Formula E Valencia battery fire

FIA reveals further details on Formula E Valencia battery fire

Formula E
Valencia Pre-Season Testing

FIA reveals further details on Formula E Valencia battery fire FIA reveals further details on Formula E Valencia battery fire

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Latest news

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1 F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Rome ePrix II

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe