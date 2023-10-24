First day of Valencia Formula E pre-season test cancelled after fire
The opening day of Formula E pre-season testing in Valencia has been cancelled following a garage fire.
The blaze took place shortly before 1pm local time in Spain following a suspected explosion from the pit box of battery supplier WAE (formerly known as Williams Advanced Engineering).
Team personnel were immediately evacuated as the area was cordoned off at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.
Formula E confirmed that the fire had been contained but that "one person has been assessed by medics and has been transported to hospital for precautionary checks".
Shortly after 3pm local time, organisers of the all-electric championship confirmed that no further running would take place on Tuesday with a decision set to be made on if the remainder of the test will continue this week.
The statement read: "Following the incident earlier today, the FIA have advised Formula E and all teams that on-track activities have been cancelled for the rest of the day.
This will allow for the area to return to safe working conditions. Further updates will be shared in due course."
Mitch Evans set the fastest time for Jaguar in this morning's session from Porsche's Antonio Felix da Costa.
Latest news
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1 F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title
How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home
How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home
How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title
How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.