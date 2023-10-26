Subscribe
Formula E Valencia Pre-Season Testing
News

Battery fire prevents de Vries Formula E pre-season running as Mahindra limited to one car

Mahindra Formula E driver Nyck de Vries will miss this afternoon’s pre-season test session after the team’s trackside infrastructure was damaged by a battery fire in an adjacent garage.

Stefan Mackley
Author Stefan Mackley
Published
Nyck de Vries, Mahindra Racing

Track action at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain has been curtailed since Tuesday afternoon when a battery exploded in the garage of battery supplier WAE (formerly known as Williams Advanced Engineering). 

While most of the damage was confined to that pitbox, the neighbouring Mahindra squad were also impacted by the blaze. 

As well as having to move garages, the team confirmed that damage occurred to its IT infrastructure, engineering stations and to both race cars. 

It has meant that the team will run only one car in this afternoon’s session, which is scheduled to take place between 2:00pm and 6:30pm local time on Thursday following an investigation by the FIA and WAE as to the cause of the incident. 

It means that Edoardo Mortara will be the team’s only runner this afternoon, with a decision set to be made overnight on who will conduct driving duties during Friday’s session when again only one will run. 

Fire in the paddock

Photo by: Stefan Mackley

Fire in the paddock

Mahindra Racing CEO Frederic Bertrand said: “First of all, I would like to extend my thanks to the Incident Response Team. Although we have sustained extensive damage to our trackside operations, without a doubt their quick actions helped to avoid a much larger incident.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to the FIA, Formula E and to each and every single one of our competitors. The support for Mahindra Racing at this difficult time has been unanimous and is a clear indication to me that we exist and compete as one family within the paddock.

“I am extremely proud of everyone at the Mahindra Racing team. It has taken a huge amount of time, effort, and dedication to get us to a position where we can resume testing with a single car in Valencia this week. Although this comes with some obvious sporting disadvantages, we are all looking forward to resuming our programme.”

Ex-AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver de Vries is making his return to Formula E having won the all-electric championship in 2020-21 with Mercedes.

His first on-track drive with Mahindra came on Tuesday morning prior to the fire, when he finished last in the opening three-hour session, nearly two seconds behind pacesetter Mitch Evans.

shares
comments
Previous article Formula E testing to resume in Valencia after battery fire investigation
Stefan Mackley
More
Stefan Mackley
Cassidy ensures Jaguar clean sweep as Formula E Valencia testing ends

Cassidy ensures Jaguar clean sweep as Formula E Valencia testing ends

Formula E
Valencia Pre-Season Testing

Cassidy ensures Jaguar clean sweep as Formula E Valencia testing ends Cassidy ensures Jaguar clean sweep as Formula E Valencia testing ends

FIA reveals further details on Formula E Valencia battery fire

FIA reveals further details on Formula E Valencia battery fire

Formula E
Valencia Pre-Season Testing

FIA reveals further details on Formula E Valencia battery fire FIA reveals further details on Formula E Valencia battery fire

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Nyck de Vries
More
Nyck de Vries
How Mahindra rose from the ashes after Formula E’s Valencia battery fire

How Mahindra rose from the ashes after Formula E’s Valencia battery fire

Formula E
Valencia Pre-Season Testing

How Mahindra rose from the ashes after Formula E’s Valencia battery fire How Mahindra rose from the ashes after Formula E’s Valencia battery fire

De Vries won't forget AlphaTauri F1 stint ahead of Formula E return

De Vries won't forget AlphaTauri F1 stint ahead of Formula E return

Formula 1

De Vries won't forget AlphaTauri F1 stint ahead of Formula E return De Vries won't forget AlphaTauri F1 stint ahead of Formula E return

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Mahindra Racing
More
Mahindra Racing
Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision

Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision

Formula E

Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision

Merhi hopes to impress Mahindra enough for 2023-24 seat

Merhi hopes to impress Mahindra enough for 2023-24 seat

Formula E

Merhi hopes to impress Mahindra enough for 2023-24 seat Merhi hopes to impress Mahindra enough for 2023-24 seat

Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again

Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again

Formula E

Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again

Latest news

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1 F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1

How F1 teams have adapted their cars for Mexico's cooling headache

How F1 teams have adapted their cars for Mexico's cooling headache

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How F1 teams have adapted their cars for Mexico's cooling headache How F1 teams have adapted their cars for Mexico's cooling headache

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Rome ePrix II

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe