Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21
Formula E News

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role

By:

The Jaguar Racing Formula E team has announced 2016 Formula V8 3.5 champion Tom Dillmann as its simulator and reserve driver for the 2021 season alongside Sacha Fenestraz.

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role

Based in Barcelona, Dillmann has been working with the squad since the start of the campaign to provide support in the simulator for car set-up before and during a race weekend and is on standby to fly to races should Sam Bird or Mitch Evans be ruled out.

With 23 Formula E race starts split across the Venturi and then NIO teams, scoring a best result of fourth in the 2019 New York E-Prix, Dillmann is ineligible to take part in future rookie tests - with Fenestraz and Jamie Chadwick running for Jaguar in the most recent 2020 Marrakech session.

But Dillmann, 32, who worked in a similar capacity for two-time teams’ champion DS Techeetah last season, can drive the I-Type 5 at Jaguar's preferred private testing venue at Abingdon airfield.

Asked to compare the Jaguar Racing simulator to his experience of Venturi and NIO, Dillmann told Autosport: “It's a step up, but I think Formula E as a whole has been stepping up every year.

“When I was racing with Venturi and then NIO, we didn't really have someone on our team dedicated to race support and a dedicated sim driver.”

The one-time GP2 Series race winner is in line for a quiet 2021 on the front-line.

#4 ByKolles Racing Team Enso CLM P1/01 - Gibson: Tom Dillmann, Bruno Spengler, Oliver Webb

#4 ByKolles Racing Team Enso CLM P1/01 - Gibson: Tom Dillmann, Bruno Spengler, Oliver Webb

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Announced alongside World Touring Car driver Esteban Guerrieri as test and development driver for the ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar programme, the German outfit has opted to miss this season of the World Endurance Championship as it prepares a car to potentially race next year.

Dillmann added that he was still vying for a full-time drive in Formula E but that a 2018-19 season for NIO in which he achieved a best result of 12th had hurt his momentum in the championship.

He told Autosport: “After Venturi, I was let's say on an uptrend and then I got a seat with NIO for the full season.

“Unfortunately, that was a really hard season with a very uncompetitive car, so it put a big handbrake to that uptrend.

“It's difficult to go back in and get the race seat again.

“Of course, to still be involved in Formula E and stay up to date and still be around is important.

“My goal is still to race in Formula E. It's been difficult after NIO but I don't give up.”

Dillmann was in the frame for a seat at NIO 333 again in 2021 but lost out in a private shootout to Tom Blomqvist.

shares
comments
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

Previous article

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Teams Jaguar Racing
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
2
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role
FE

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role

3h
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus
FE

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

20h
Formula E expects capped crowds at final four events including London
FE

Formula E expects capped crowds at final four events including London

May 18, 2021
Di Grassi explains "worst ever" start to Formula E season
FE

Di Grassi explains "worst ever" start to Formula E season

May 16, 2021
Four new races set to join Formula E calendar in 2021-22
FE

Four new races set to join Formula E calendar in 2021-22

May 13, 2021
More
Matt Kew
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus
Formula E

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

Extreme E to use slower Senegal circuit to boost overtaking after criticism
Extreme E

Extreme E to use slower Senegal circuit to boost overtaking after criticism

Extreme E to return to four-car finals in Senegal
Extreme E

Extreme E to return to four-car finals in Senegal

Jaguar Racing More
Jaguar Racing
Evans "gutted" after last-lap Monaco Formula E defeat Monaco ePrix
Formula E

Evans "gutted" after last-lap Monaco Formula E defeat

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus
Formula E

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

Jaguar latest manufacturer to commit to Formula E's Gen3 era
Formula E

Jaguar latest manufacturer to commit to Formula E's Gen3 era

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
20h
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Plus

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Plus

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Latest news

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role
Formula E Formula E

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus
Formula E Formula E

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

Formula E expects capped crowds at final four events including London
Formula E Formula E

Formula E expects capped crowds at final four events including London

Di Grassi explains "worst ever" start to Formula E season
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi explains "worst ever" start to Formula E season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.