Di Grassi doesn't need help from FE bosses to stay in series

The 2016-17 title winner could be left without a seat for the 2021-22 campaign following Audi’s decision to quit Formula E, alongside BMW, at the end of the current term.

Di Grassi, who broke a two-year victory drought for himself and the team in the first Puebla E-Prix last weekend, has already outlined his “frustration” about the exit given the improved form of the Audi e-tron FE07 - which features the first powertrain to be developed in-house by the manufacturer.

But the Brazilian says he does not need assistance, nor has he held talks with Formula E chiefs, in order to find another seat to remain the championship.

Formula E is known to have assisted the deal for 11-time grand prix winner Felipe Massa to compete for Venturi Racing for two seasons, with speculation that it contributed to his salary.

Lucas Di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, on the drivers parade Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

When asked if di Grassi had approached the championship’s top brass about his future, he told Autosport: “Not at all at this stage. I didn't have any conversation with nobody.

“To be honest, I don't think I need their help.

“It's just a matter for me to choose somewhere that I think is going to be competitive.

“That for me is number one.

"To fill up the grid... I only will continue doing something which I'm highly motivated to do.

“I haven't spoken to anybody. Nobody suggested any help.”

Di Grassi is believed to be in talks with a new team that is brokering deals to take over the Audi franchise, which has fallen back into Formula E ownership, in time for next season.

The 36-year-old Brazilian added that he would only remain in the championship with a competitive team, or with a squad that he felt he could develop into a potential winner.

Should that not be possible, di Grassi told Autosport he would remain close to Formula E to help its development.

He said: “[I will continue] if I have the chance either to transform the team into a winning team or to go into a winning position.

“Otherwise, I have no interest of continuing at all.

"Going back to other categories, at this stage, it's not the natural progression of my career.

“I love Formula E, and I would like to stay here.

“There's nothing defined, everything is open.

“There's a lot of interest, I'm waiting to see how things develop.

“I hope in the next two, three weeks, the things become more clear.

“I'm not very, very worried.

"I will continue to be involved even if after I stopped in a few years’ time.

“I'd like to continue to be involved to bring this championship to a different level and to make it even better.

“My future is in Formula E for sure.”

