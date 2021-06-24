Tickets Subscribe
Da Costa: Formula E exit would be 'f*** up' amid Techeetah uncertainty

By:

Antonio Felix da Costa reckons he would only leave Formula E next season if “somebody really fucked up” amid the current financial uncertainty at his Techeetah team.

The Portuguese has won the Monaco E-Prix, at Interlagos during a Brazilian Stock Car cameo and for JOTA in the LMP2 class of the World Endurance Championship this year.

But speculation that the defending champion could turn to IndyCar following a maiden series test for Rahal Letterman Lanigan at Barber Motorsports Park last November persists.

This follows da Costa telling Autosport that he “would love to race IndyCar" after leaving the test “even more curious to have a go in one of these things in an actual race”.

However, da Costa has reaffirmed his commitment to the electric series, where he currently sits third in the standings for DS Techeetah.

After progressing from 11th to sixth in the opening race of the Puebla E-Prix, he told Autsoport: “I'm loving Formula E right now.

“[Saturday's] race was another that was so much fun, man.

“I was having so much fun in the car and you're fighting Le Mans winners, DTM champions, Formula E champions, ex-Formula 1 drivers.

“The quality on this grid is just unreal. And I love it.

“My plan is to be here and help this championship keep on growing, keep on getting successful, be a part of it, be a part of the sustainability message.

“So, if I'm not here next year, it's because somebody really fucked up.”

This comes against a background of an uncertain few days for the two-time title-winning Techeetah race team, which is partnered with DS Automobiles - the Stellantis group member having already pledged its commitment to the Gen3 rules starting 2022-23.

Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21

Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Sheng Li, the chief executive officer behind race team owner Seca, and an investor in Extreme E, is believed to be looking for investment or a possible sale of Techeetah.

Autosport understands, however, that Techeetah is close to securing a new major sponsor to alleviate the issue.

Da Costa, who was overlooked for a Peugeot Le Mans Hypercar drive, is contracted to Techeetah and not to sister marque DS Automobiles.

Asked about his current contract situation, da Costa said: “Maybe I'll tell you the story at the end of the year because if I start now, I'll never shut up and I'll get myself in trouble.”

Team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne - who will partner Kevin Magnussen and Paul di Resta most notably for Peugeot’s return to Le Mans - was similarly frustrated.

Asked about his immediate future, he told Autosport: “I have no idea at the moment.

“I don't know if there will be a team next year. It's not an easy situation.

“But we are fantastic people, we work very hard to make sure that we remain altogether next year.

“We all want to continue the story together.

“But it's a question you need to ask the investors.

“It's been very difficult, and I don't know where we are going at the moment.”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Plus

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021

