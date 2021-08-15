Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell FE weekend
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix II News

Berlin E-Prix: Points leader de Vries tops opening practice for Mercedes

By:

Formula E points leader Nyck de Vries beat defending champion Antonio Felix da Costa to lead the first Sunday practice session ahead of the 2021 Berlin E-Prix title decider.

Berlin E-Prix: Points leader de Vries tops opening practice for Mercedes

The Mercedes driver, who holds a three-point advantage over Edoardo Mortara, ran to the top of the times with his full power 1m06.688s benchmark on the Tempelhof Airport circuit, which had been reversed overnight to now run in a clockwise direction.

That gave de Vries, who endured a torrid Saturday when he was classified 22nd after sustaining a puncture following contact with Alex Lynn, a 0.125-second cushion to DS Techeetah driver da Costa and his 1m06.813s effort.

It was Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland, contesting his final race for the team, that kept featuring at the top of the leaderboard in the opening 30-minute practice session in the German capital.

The Briton posted a 1m08.818s yardstick in the lower 200kW power mode to hold a 0.3s margin over the Envision Virgin Racing machine of rookie Nick Cassidy and another 0.065s over his 2015-16 champion team-mate Sebastien Buemi.

Rowland’s first flying lap also put him a full eight tenths clear of the two Dragon Penske Autosport cars that bolted immediately for the 235kW attack mode activations.

Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans, who finished third on Saturday to remain as one of the 14 drivers in title contention, then ran fastest with his 1m08.688s lap after nine minutes of the half-hour run.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

But in the final efforts before the full-blown switch to attack mode, again de Vries looked imperious as he clocked a 1m08.485s to find 0.23s over his Kiwi rival Evans.

De Vries built that gap up by another four tenths with his first attack mode flier before being quickly deposed by his Silver Arrows team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.

Vandoorne, the first driver to break under the 1m08s threshold, was then again knocked aside by Rowland and his 1m07.143s attack mode lap and was initially joined by Buemi in second.

But the 235kW laps would end with Mercedes customer team Venturi Racing running to second place courtesy of Norman Nato, who headed da Costa, Evans and Saturday polesitter Jean-Eric Vergne.

That preceded a switch to full 250kW power for the final eight minutes when Vandoorne returned to the top courtesy of a 1m07.056s quick lap before de Vries set the fastest time of the session to head da Costa, Rowland, Vergne and BMW Andretti rookie Jake Dennis in fifth.

Saturday race victor Lucas di Grassi clocked sixth in the dying moments to demote Evans and Vandoorne as Mahindra Racing driver Alexander Sims and Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein completed the top 10.

shares
comments

Related video

Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell FE weekend

Previous article

Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell FE weekend
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

19 h
2
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

1 d
3
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row

18 h
4
IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Power claims first win of 2021 over Grosjean

12 h
5
Formula 1

Brown: No excuses for McLaren F1 after infrastructure updates

1 d
Latest news
Berlin E-Prix: Points leader de Vries tops opening practice for Mercedes
FE

Berlin E-Prix: Points leader de Vries tops opening practice for Mercedes

47m
Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell FE weekend
FE

Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell FE weekend

14 h
De Vries: Top 10 finish in Berlin E-Prix possible before puncture
FE

De Vries: Top 10 finish in Berlin E-Prix possible before puncture

15 h
Vergne: DS Techeetah team orders cost Berlin E-Prix victory chance
FE

Vergne: DS Techeetah team orders cost Berlin E-Prix victory chance

16 h
Berlin E-Prix: Di Grassi hangs on from Mortara to claim victory
FE

Berlin E-Prix: Di Grassi hangs on from Mortara to claim victory

18 h
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere 00:41
Formula E
Aug 4, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff 14:03
Formula E
Jul 20, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights 00:59
Formula E
May 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour 01:20
Formula E
May 8, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the 04:48
Formula E
May 6, 2021

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the "special one"

More
Matt Kew
De Vries: Top 10 finish in Berlin E-Prix possible before puncture Berlin E-Prix I
Formula E

De Vries: Top 10 finish in Berlin E-Prix possible before puncture

Vergne: DS Techeetah team orders cost Berlin E-Prix victory chance Berlin E-Prix I
Formula E

Vergne: DS Techeetah team orders cost Berlin E-Prix victory chance

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown Berlin E-Prix I Plus
Formula E

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown

Nyck de Vries More
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes now the "hunters" in Formula E after point-less NYC races New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

Mercedes now the "hunters" in Formula E after point-less NYC races

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

Puebla E-Prix: De Vries tops practice from Vergne Puebla E-Prix II
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: De Vries tops practice from Vergne

Mercedes More
Mercedes
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus
Formula 1

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

Wolff: Bottas Hungary crash won’t influence 2022 F1 driver decision Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Bottas Hungary crash won’t influence 2022 F1 driver decision

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice

Trending Today

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row

IMS IndyCar: Power claims first win of 2021 over Grosjean
IndyCar IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Power claims first win of 2021 over Grosjean

Brown: No excuses for McLaren F1 after infrastructure updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: No excuses for McLaren F1 after infrastructure updates

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak would help improve safety
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak would help improve safety

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus
Le Mans Le Mans

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown Plus

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown

It hasn't been properly reflected by the points table, but Antonio Felix da Costa has been nigh-on flawless in his Formula E title defence in 2021. Returning to the scene of his Berlin dominance in 2020, he has the chance to set the record straight and claim a remarkable against-the-odds second title

Formula E
Aug 12, 2021
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Plus

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

OPINION: With Audi's Formula E exit imminent, it had nothing to lose in London by attempting to vault Lucas di Grassi into the lead by pitting him under the safety car. Scorn directed at the team for putting glory before ethics should instead be pointed at a rulebook that allowed such a move in the first place

Formula E
Jul 27, 2021
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Plus

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature

Formula E
Jul 26, 2021
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Plus

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Plus

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021

Latest news

Berlin E-Prix: Points leader de Vries tops opening practice for Mercedes
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Points leader de Vries tops opening practice for Mercedes

Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell FE weekend
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell FE weekend

De Vries: Top 10 finish in Berlin E-Prix possible before puncture
Formula E Formula E

De Vries: Top 10 finish in Berlin E-Prix possible before puncture

Vergne: DS Techeetah team orders cost Berlin E-Prix victory chance
Formula E Formula E

Vergne: DS Techeetah team orders cost Berlin E-Prix victory chance

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.