Wehrlein: Porsche "left a lot of points on the table" after first Formula E win

The German manufacturer dominated the Mexico City round with a blend of careful race management in the early stages, before seizing control of proceedings by taking the race to one lap further than anticipated.

This approach forced the other teams into making late-race energy savings to ensure they made it to the flag, and Wehrlein thus bagged both his and the team's first win the championship ahead of out-going team-mate Andre Lotterer.

Wehrlein looked good value for a second win in Monaco, but a DCDC converter failure snatched his hopes away and the German-Mauritian racer never visited the podium again throughout the year.

Fourth on the grid in Marrakech was also compromised by his Porsche 99X Electric dropping into a low-power mode at the start, which ultimately prompted a descent down the order.

"I think we left quite a lot of points on the table," Wehrlein told Autosport in summary of his season.

"I think feeling-wise, it kind of started a bit in Monaco where we had where we had to retire, or rather where we stopped on track leading a race.

"Then we had a penalty afterwards [five-place grid drop in Jakarta] because we changed the part on the car, which caused that issue.

"But the pace has most often been there. But then we had an issue in Marrakech starting P4, and yeah, the race went quite bad with that issue.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"I think we didn't score the points we would have deserved. And therefore, obviously, the second half of the season was not great in terms of points scoring and results."

Wehrlein remains with Porsche for the start of the Gen3 era, and has had a trial in Porsche's 963 LMDh car as the marque aims to fill one of the unannounced seats for its 2023 endurance programme.

Lotterer will be one of the drivers of the Porsche-Penske alliance's 963, dovetailing it with a continued Formula E programme as he moves to new Porsche partner squad Andretti for 2022-23.

Lotterer's old works Porsche seat has been filled by 2019-20 Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa - who looks set to be driving a customer Porsche 963 for Jota in the World Endurance Championship next season.