Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Autosport Podcast: Vandoorne's move to DS Penske in Formula E explained
Formula E News

Wehrlein: Porsche "left a lot of points on the table" after first Formula E win

Porsche "left a lot of points on the table" during the 2021-22 Formula E season following its breakthrough win in Mexico, according to driver Pascal Wehrlein.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Wehrlein: Porsche "left a lot of points on the table" after first Formula E win

The German manufacturer dominated the Mexico City round with a blend of careful race management in the early stages, before seizing control of proceedings by taking the race to one lap further than anticipated.

This approach forced the other teams into making late-race energy savings to ensure they made it to the flag, and Wehrlein thus bagged both his and the team's first win the championship ahead of out-going team-mate Andre Lotterer.

PLUS: Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

Wehrlein looked good value for a second win in Monaco, but a DCDC converter failure snatched his hopes away and the German-Mauritian racer never visited the podium again throughout the year.

Fourth on the grid in Marrakech was also compromised by his Porsche 99X Electric dropping into a low-power mode at the start, which ultimately prompted a descent down the order.

"I think we left quite a lot of points on the table," Wehrlein told Autosport in summary of his season.

"I think feeling-wise, it kind of started a bit in Monaco where we had where we had to retire, or rather where we stopped on track leading a race.

"Then we had a penalty afterwards [five-place grid drop in Jakarta] because we changed the part on the car, which caused that issue.

"But the pace has most often been there. But then we had an issue in Marrakech starting P4, and yeah, the race went quite bad with that issue.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"I think we didn't score the points we would have deserved. And therefore, obviously, the second half of the season was not great in terms of points scoring and results."

Wehrlein remains with Porsche for the start of the Gen3 era, and has had a trial in Porsche's 963 LMDh car as the marque aims to fill one of the unannounced seats for its 2023 endurance programme.

Lotterer will be one of the drivers of the Porsche-Penske alliance's 963, dovetailing it with a continued Formula E programme as he moves to new Porsche partner squad Andretti for 2022-23.

Lotterer's old works Porsche seat has been filled by 2019-20 Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa - who looks set to be driving a customer Porsche 963 for Jota in the World Endurance Championship next season.

shares
comments
Autosport Podcast: Vandoorne's move to DS Penske in Formula E explained
Previous article

Autosport Podcast: Vandoorne's move to DS Penske in Formula E explained
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Cape Town added to Formula E 2022-23 calendar, Seoul called off
Formula E

Cape Town added to Formula E 2022-23 calendar, Seoul called off

The questions answered and raised by Formula E's DS Penske tie-up
Formula E

The questions answered and raised by Formula E's DS Penske tie-up

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22 Plus
Formula E

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22

Pascal Wehrlein More
Pascal Wehrlein
Gen3 Formula E car offers "good step up", mixed reviews on "rock" Hankook tyres Marrakesh E-Prix
Formula E

Gen3 Formula E car offers "good step up", mixed reviews on "rock" Hankook tyres

Wehrlein handed five-place grid drop for Jakarta Formula E after DCDC unit repair Jakarta ePrix
Formula E

Wehrlein handed five-place grid drop for Jakarta Formula E after DCDC unit repair

Why it's wrong to mock Wehrlein for his forfeit Plus
Formula 1

Why it's wrong to mock Wehrlein for his forfeit

Porsche Team More
Porsche Team
Porsche 'can't be optimistic' after Ferrari rout at Fuji WEC round Fuji
WEC

Porsche 'can't be optimistic' after Ferrari rout at Fuji WEC round

Porsche calls off Red Bull F1 entry plans for 2026
Formula 1

Porsche calls off Red Bull F1 entry plans for 2026

Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Plus
Formula E

Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

Latest news

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure

Christian Horner says that the future of the Red Bull Formula 1 operation is secure despite the death of company boss Dietrich Mateschitz last weekend.

The night Schumacher tried to make friends with Villeneuve, 25 years on
Formula 1 Formula 1

The night Schumacher tried to make friends with Villeneuve, 25 years on

Twenty-five years ago today, Jacques Villeneuve clinched the 1997 Formula 1 world championship at Jerez after one of the most dramatic and controversial finales that sport has ever seen.

New Tilke track in Tennessee targets international events from 2024
General General

New Tilke track in Tennessee targets international events from 2024

A new Tilke-designed racetrack in Tennessee will open next year, with the aim of attracting international-level events to its 2.67-mile ‘Grand Prix’ road course.

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22 Plus

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22

After a wild 2020-21 season, this year's Formula E campaign had a much stronger narrative to it, but ended with the same result as a driver from the Silver Arrows squad triumphed. Here's our guide to those who shone brightest during the campaign

Formula E
Oct 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Plus

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Plus

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Plus

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge Plus

The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge

The odds were heavily stacked in Stoffel Vandoorne’s favour to capture the Formula E crown at the Seoul finale, but chief rival Mitch Evans applied maximum pressure with victory in the first race. It meant Vandoorne had to show his resolve to reproduce the key qualities he held all season to complete his march to the title

Formula E
Aug 15, 2022
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Plus

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon Plus

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

It might not look like the most glittering of Formula E campaigns, but Dragon Penske’s youngster has caught the eye of those who count despite his future remaining unclear. Regardless of the distortion, Sergio Sette Camara has a clear vision of what he’s focused on and how to get there

Formula E
Aug 4, 2022
How Formula E's title fight gave way to Dennis and Di Grassi in the dockyards Plus

How Formula E's title fight gave way to Dennis and Di Grassi in the dockyards

The penultimate stop on Formula E's world tour took in London's ExCeL, where the championship contenders were upstaged by two first-time winners in 2022. Andretti’s Jake Dennis kept the home fires burning in the first race as Venturi’s Lucas di Grassi claimed the second, but two consistent finishes mean its advantage Stoffel Vandoorne heading to the Seoul finale

Formula E
Aug 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.