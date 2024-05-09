Andretti's Formula E Porsche collaboration extended until 2026
The Andretti Global Formula E team has confirmed it will continue its collaboration with Porsche until the 2026 season and the end of the Gen3 regulations.
The announcement, which was made ahead of Porsche’s home event in Berlin on Thursday, means Andretti’s involvement with the German manufacturer will now extend to a four-year period.
Andretti has used Porsche’s 99X Electric powertrain since the start of the Gen3 era in 2022 after previous partner BMW withdrew from the all-electric championship.
The American team claimed two wins last season and its maiden Formula E drivers’ title courtesy of Jake Dennis, despite at times a fractious relationship with factory driver Pascal Wehrlein – particularly in the London season finale with the Briton on the verge of the title.
Despite a number of flashpoints, off-season talks have smoothed a relationship that both parties were keen to continue for the next two years.
“When we signed the original agreement, we weren’t in a position to be able to sign a four-year contract because Porsche at the time hadn’t committed to Formula E beyond the end of Season 10,” Andretti team principal Roger Griffiths told Autosport.
“We went into it hoping they would continue onwards and hoping they would still want to be partnered with us.
"Obviously, we had quite a bit of success last season, we also had some challenges with the relationship which I think are quite well known.
“I think the intent was always to do a four-year deal because the last thing you want to do is get halfway through it and then change to another manufacturer but you just never know.”
Dennis currently sits third in the standings, 13 points behind Wehrlein, who is the only driver this season to have secured more than one win courtesy of his successes in Mexico City and Misano.
The strong form of both also means Porsche leads the newly introduced Manufacturers’ Trophy by eight points from Jaguar at the halfway point of the season.
“We have enjoyed working with the Andretti team since we partnered up for the Gen3 era, and we are more than happy to continue to do so for Gen3 Evo,” said Porsche team principal, Florian Modlinger.
“It’s also thanks to Andretti that the Porsche 99X Electric has had great results over the last one and half seasons, including Jake Dennis’ world championship win.
“The exchange between the two teams contributes to the car’s performance, and that’s exactly what we’re all looking for – to enter Gen3 Evo in a well-working partnership makes me very optimistic for Seasons 11 and 12.”
