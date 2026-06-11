Le Mans 24h: Cadillac leads BMW in FP4

Cadillac edged out BMW in Free Practice 4 ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours, as teams focused on race pace following the Hyperpole sessions.

Sebastien Bourdais’ 3m26.843s with the #38 Cadillac, albeit over four seconds slower than his own car’s Hyperpole benchmark, sufficed to surpass Robin Frijns’ 3m27.037s marker with the #20 BMW at the end of the session.

The #7 Toyota took third ahead of the #12 Cadillac and the #35 Alpine, with these three cars within half a second of Bourdais’ reference.

The #7 TR010 Hybrid shared by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries lapped in 3m27.146s, 0.189s faster than the #35 Alpine (Felix da Costa-Habsburg-Milesi) and 0.269s quicker than the #83 Ferrari entered by AF Corse (Hanson-Kubica-Ye).

The #15 BMW, which inherited pole position following the #38 Cadillac’s penalty, was down in 15th, 2.7s off the pace.

However, this raw pecking order is near-meaningless.

Ben Barnicoat gave AF Corse the fastest LMP2 time with the #183 entry in 3m36.111s, nearly seven tenths faster than Duqueine Team’s #30 car with the Andlauer-Pin-Verschoor trio.

Meanwhile, TF Sport’s #33 and #34 Corvettes locked out the top two positions in LMGT3, after suffering setbacks in qualifying. Heart of Racing’s #23 Aston Martin came third, courtesy of Eduardo Barrichello.