Le Mans 24h: Cadillac leads BMW in FP4
Cadillac topped the last free practice session for the Le Mans 24 Hours from BMW, moments after losing pole position to the German manufacturer
Cadillac edged out BMW in Free Practice 4 ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours, as teams focused on race pace following the Hyperpole sessions.
Sebastien Bourdais’ 3m26.843s with the #38 Cadillac, albeit over four seconds slower than his own car’s Hyperpole benchmark, sufficed to surpass Robin Frijns’ 3m27.037s marker with the #20 BMW at the end of the session.
The #7 Toyota took third ahead of the #12 Cadillac and the #35 Alpine, with these three cars within half a second of Bourdais’ reference.
The #7 TR010 Hybrid shared by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries lapped in 3m27.146s, 0.189s faster than the #35 Alpine (Felix da Costa-Habsburg-Milesi) and 0.269s quicker than the #83 Ferrari entered by AF Corse (Hanson-Kubica-Ye).
The #15 BMW, which inherited pole position following the #38 Cadillac’s penalty, was down in 15th, 2.7s off the pace.
However, this raw pecking order is near-meaningless.
Ben Barnicoat gave AF Corse the fastest LMP2 time with the #183 entry in 3m36.111s, nearly seven tenths faster than Duqueine Team’s #30 car with the Andlauer-Pin-Verschoor trio.
Meanwhile, TF Sport’s #33 and #34 Corvettes locked out the top two positions in LMGT3, after suffering setbacks in qualifying. Heart of Racing’s #23 Aston Martin came third, courtesy of Eduardo Barrichello.
FP4
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|S. Bourdais E. Bamber J. Aitken
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|14
|
3'26.843
|237.153
|2
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|R. Frijns R. Rast S. Van Der Linde
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|10
|
+0.194
3'27.037
|0.194
|236.931
|3
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|M. Conway K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota TR010 Hybrid
|16
|
+0.303
3'27.146
|0.109
|236.806
|4
|
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|L. Deletraz W. Stevens N. Nato
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|15
|
+0.439
3'27.282
|0.136
|236.651
|5
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|A. Felix da Costa C. Milesi F. Habsburg
|Alpine A424
|15
|
+0.492
3'27.335
|0.053
|236.591
|6
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|Y. Yifei R. Kubica P. Hanson
|Ferrari 499P
|16
|
+0.572
3'27.415
|0.080
|236.499
|7
|
Cadillac WTR HYPERCAR
|101
|R. Taylor J. Taylor F. Albuquerque
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|16
|
+0.744
3'27.587
|0.172
|236.303
|8
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|13
|
+0.851
3'27.694
|0.107
|236.182
|9
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|L. Duval M. Jakobsen T. Pourchaire
|Peugeot 9X8
|16
|
+0.917
3'27.760
|0.066
|236.107
|10
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|P. di Resta S. Vandoorne N. Cassidy
|Peugeot 9X8
|13
|
+1.315
3'28.158
|0.398
|235.655
|11
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota TR010 Hybrid
|15
|
+1.588
3'28.431
|0.273
|235.346
|12
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|F. Makowiecki J. Gounon V. Martins
|Alpine A424
|15
|
+1.619
3'28.462
|0.031
|235.311
|13
|
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
|17
|
A. Lotterer
P. Derani
M. Jaubert
|Genesis GMR-001
|15
|
+2.031
3'28.874
|0.412
|234.847
|14
|
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
|007
|H. Tincknell T. Gamble R. Gunn
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|12
|
+2.082
3'28.925
|0.051
|234.790
|15
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|K. Magnussen R. Marciello D. Vanthoor
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|11
|
+2.722
3'29.565
|0.640
|234.073
|16
|
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
|19
|M. Jaminet P. Chatin D. Juncadella
|Genesis GMR-001
|7
|
+3.116
3'29.959
|0.394
|233.634
|17
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco N. Nielsen M. Molina
|Ferrari 499P
|9
|
+3.184
3'30.027
|0.068
|233.558
|18
|
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
|009
|A. Riberas M. Sorensen R. De Angelis
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|11
|
+3.440
3'30.283
|0.256
|233.274
|19
|
AF Corse LMP2
|183
|F. Perrodo M. Vaxiviere B. Barnicoat
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|14
|
+9.268
3'36.111
|5.828
|226.983
|20
|
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
|30
|D. Pin J. Andlauer R. Verschoor
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|13
|
+9.958
3'36.801
|0.690
|226.260
|21
|
CLX Motorsport LMP2
|37
|
A. Closmenil
I. Aguilera
T. Jensen
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|14
|
+10.303
3'37.146
|0.345
|225.901
|22
|
IDEC SPORT LMP2
|28
|
P. Lafargue
V. RinicellaJ. Van Uitert
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|13
|
+10.366
3'37.209
|0.063
|225.835
|23
|
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
|43
|J. Smiechowski T. Dillmann N. Yelloly
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|10
|
+10.444
3'37.287
|0.078
|225.754
|24
|
TDS Racing LMP2
|14
|T. Lutke M. Beche K. Estre
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|14
|
+11.037
3'37.880
|0.593
|225.140
|25
|
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
|25
|
M. JensenE. Trulli J. Hughes
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|17
|
+11.171
3'38.014
|0.134
|225.002
|26
|
United Autosports LMP2
|22
|R. Lindh G. Saucy M. Jensen
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|12
|
+12.029
3'38.872
|0.858
|224.120
|27
|
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
|4
|
G. Kurtz
A. QuinnL. Heinrich
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|11
|
+12.086
3'38.929
|0.057
|224.061
|28
|
DKR Engineering LMP2
|3
|J. Farano S. Alvarez R. van der Zande
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|14
|
+12.420
3'39.263
|0.334
|223.720
|29
|
Proton Competition LMP2
|9
|
J. Ried
K. Ohta
H. King
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|12
|
+12.481
3'39.324
|0.061
|223.658
|30
|
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
|26
|R. Cullen V. Lomko P. Fittipaldi
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|14
|
+12.631
3'39.474
|0.150
|223.505
|31
|
Forestier Racing by Panis LMP2
|29
|
L. Rousset
E. Masson
O. Gray
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|15
|
+12.685
3'39.528
|0.054
|223.450
|32
|
RD Limited LMP2
|48
|F. Poordad T. Vautier R. Dumas
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|14
|
+13.034
3'39.877
|0.349
|223.095
|33
|
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
|24
|
D. Heinemeier Hansson
E. PearsonJ. Doohan
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|12
|
+13.187
3'40.030
|0.153
|222.940
|34
|
Proton Competition LMP2
|44
|
H. Felbermayr Jr.
H. Felbermayr
L. Fluxá
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|16
|
+13.401
3'40.244
|0.214
|222.723
|35
|
United Autosports LMP2
|222
|D. Schneider B. Hanley O. Jarvis
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|13
|
+13.429
3'40.272
|0.028
|222.695
|36
|
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
|343
|B. Garg R. de Gerus N. Müller
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|11
|
+14.682
3'41.525
|1.253
|221.435
|37
|
AO by TF LMP2
|99
|P. Hyett J. Allen D. Cameron
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|14
|
+16.607
3'43.450
|1.925
|219.528
|38
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|33
|B. Keating J. Edgar N. Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|16
|
+28.419
3'55.262
|11.812
|208.506
|39
|
Racing Team Turkey by TF LMGT3
|34
|
P. DempseyS. Yoluc C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|15
|
+28.733
3'55.576
|0.314
|208.228
|40
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|23
|
G. NewellD. Barrichello J. Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|10
|
+28.778
3'55.621
|0.045
|208.188
|41
|
13 Autosport LMGT3
|13
|O. Fidani L. Kern M. Bell
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|16
|
+29.131
3'55.974
|0.353
|207.877
|42
|
Garage 59 LMGT3
|10
|
A. Au
T. FlemingM. Kirchhofer
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|14
|
+29.180
3'56.023
|0.049
|207.833
|43
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|61
|M. Berry R. Andrade M. Martin
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|10
|
+29.474
3'56.317
|0.294
|207.575
|44
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|21
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|9
|
+29.720
3'56.563
|0.246
|207.359
|45
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|14
|
+29.789
3'56.632
|0.069
|207.299
|46
|
Kessel Racing LMGT3
|74
|
D. BlattnerL. Patrese D. Marschall
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|14
|
+29.791
3'56.634
|0.002
|207.297
|47
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|79
|
J. ZelgerM. Cressoni L. Hodenius
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|14
|
+29.894
3'56.737
|0.103
|207.207
|48
|
RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE LMGT3
|150
|
C. Toledo
L. Wadoux
R. Agostini
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|14
|
+29.947
3'56.790
|0.053
|207.160
|49
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|2
|
J. Ibrahim
L. Nicolas Hanafin
B. Green
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|16
|
+30.054
3'56.897
|0.107
|207.067
|50
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
|
T. Rompuy
H. DavidJ. Hawksworth
|Lexus RC F GT3
|11
|
+30.072
3'56.915
|0.018
|207.051
|51
|
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
|91
|
J. CottinghamT. Boguslavskiy A. Güven
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|12
|
+30.084
3'56.927
|0.012
|207.040
|52
|
Kessel Racing LMGT3
|57
|
T. Kimura
C. LaursenD. Serra
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|14
|
+30.375
3'57.218
|0.291
|206.787
|53
|
Racing Spirit of Leman LMGT3
|59
|
C. Mateu
M. FossardV. Hasse-Clot
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|15
|
+30.388
3'57.231
|0.013
|206.775
|54
|
The Bend Manthey LMGT3
|92
|Y. Shahin R. Pera R. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|14
|
+30.676
3'57.519
|0.288
|206.524
|55
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
|
R. UmbrarescuC. Schmid J. Lopez
|Lexus RC F GT3
|11
|
+30.938
3'57.781
|0.262
|206.297
|56
|
Garage 59 LMGT3
|58
|
A. West
F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|15
|
+30.939
3'57.782
|0.001
|206.296
|57
|
Team Qatar by Iron Lynx LMGT3
|62
|
A. Ali Al-KhelaifiJ. Hanses G. Alesi
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|13
|
+31.023
3'57.866
|0.084
|206.223
|58
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|69
|
A. McIntosh
P. Thompson
D. Harper
|BMW M4 GT3 Evo
|13
|
+31.140
3'57.983
|0.117
|206.122
|59
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
|
E. Powell
B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
|Ford Mustang GT3
|9
|
+32.741
3'59.584
|1.601
|204.744
|60
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
|S. Gattuso G. Levorato L. Sargeant
|Ford Mustang GT3
|8
|
+32.765
3'59.608
|0.024
|204.724
|61
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|32
|D. Leung S. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3 Evo
|13
|
+33.401
4'00.244
|0.636
|204.182
|62
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James Z. Robichon M. Drudi
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|5
|
|View full results
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