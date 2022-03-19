Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bearman expresses confusion over track-limits penalty after losing Bahrain F3 win
FIA F3 / Bahrain News

Smolyar 'trying to focus on job' amid confusion over his F3 return

After finishing third in the opening FIA Formula 3 round in Bahrain, Russian driver Alexander Smolyar said he is “trying to focus on my job” amid confusion over his participation.

Megan White
By:
Smolyar 'trying to focus on job' amid confusion over his F3 return

The third year driver, who switched to MP Motorsport for 2022 after two seasons with ART Grand Prix, said last week that he would not compete in the championship.

His main backer, SMP Racing, has ended its European racing programme amid ongoing sanctions directed at oligarch Boris Rotenberg following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The FIA had said that Russian drivers would only be allowed to compete under a neutral flag and banned them from displaying their flag both in public and on social media.

Smolyar wrote in a now-deleted social media post that he stood with SMP and “will not compete in FIA F3 and any international racing series this year”.

But ahead of the opening F3 weekend in Bahrain, Smolyar appeared on the FIA entry list as an Authorised Neutral Athlete, under the organisation’s own flag, and raced to third with no SMP logos on his black-liveried car.

Smolyar remained tight-lipped about his situation when asked in a post-race press conference on Saturday, and said he was “trying not to think about it too much”.

The 20-year-old said: “For sure I would say thanks to MP, because there were some difficulties in the beginning, and then we found a solution to sort it out.

“Yeah, I’m basically just happy to be here, that’s it.”

Asked how disruptive the problems were to his preparation, he said: “Disruptive? I still knew that everything could happen, so I was ready for anything, even for say a latest call.

Smolyar worked his way past Maloney to finish third in the opening round

Smolyar worked his way past Maloney to finish third in the opening round

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“So yeah, it didn’t affect any of my pre-season preparation.

“I’m trying not to think about it too much, I just focus on racing.

“I know this is difficult times but also trying to focus on my job and that’s it.”

He then said he had “already answered more or less the topics, so I would not like to add anything else to it.”

The FIA released a code of conduct for Russian drivers earlier this month which also covered their use of Russian or Belarusian national symbols, colours or flags.

F1 also terminated its contract with the promoters of the Russian Grand Prix and cancelled the Sochi race which had been scheduled for 25 September.

Smolyar’s Instagram post last week said: “I will not compete in FIA F3 and any international racing series this year.

“I stand with the decision of SMP Racing to stop its European program as a result of an unprecedented requirements that FIA put on any Russian driver as a condition for access to international competitions.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support in these difficult times.”

shares
comments
Bearman expresses confusion over track-limits penalty after losing Bahrain F3 win
Previous article

Bearman expresses confusion over track-limits penalty after losing Bahrain F3 win
Load comments
Megan White More
Megan White
Bearman expresses confusion over track-limits penalty after losing Bahrain F3 win Bahrain
FIA F3

Bearman expresses confusion over track-limits penalty after losing Bahrain F3 win

F3 Bahrain: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty Bahrain
FIA F3

F3 Bahrain: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Bahrain Plus
FIA F3

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

More
MP Motorsport
F3 race winner Smolyar switches to MP for third season in 2022 Bahrain
FIA F3

F3 race winner Smolyar switches to MP for third season in 2022

Novalak to get F2 debut at Jeddah for MP ahead of 2022 full season Jeddah
FIA F2

Novalak to get F2 debut at Jeddah for MP ahead of 2022 full season

F3 Sochi: Collet leads MP Motorsport 1-2 in practice Sochi
FIA F3

F3 Sochi: Collet leads MP Motorsport 1-2 in practice

Latest news

Smolyar 'trying to focus on job' amid confusion over his F3 return
FIA F3 FIA F3

Smolyar 'trying to focus on job' amid confusion over his F3 return

Bearman expresses confusion over track-limits penalty after losing Bahrain F3 win
FIA F3 FIA F3

Bearman expresses confusion over track-limits penalty after losing Bahrain F3 win

F3 Bahrain: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Bahrain: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty

F3 Bahrain: Colapinto takes first pole for newcomer team Van Amersfoort
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Bahrain: Colapinto takes first pole for newcomer team Van Amersfoort

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The 2022 FIA Formula 3 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. British trio Zak O’Sullivan, Ollie Bearman and Jonny Edgar have all become proteges of Formula 1 teams, and are talents to watch this year

FIA F3
Mar 18, 2022
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Plus

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it

FIA F3
Oct 6, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Plus

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.