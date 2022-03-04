FIA outlines code of conduct for Russian drivers

Motor racing’s governing body announced earlier this week that, while it was cancelling all sanctioned competitions in Russia and Belarus, it would allow the country’s drivers to continue if they did so in a neutral capacity.

In a document sent out on Friday, the FIA outlined exactly what drivers from those two countries would and would not be allowed to do.

The key points are:

The display of Russian/Belarusian national symbols, colours or flags are banned in public and on social media platforms.

Russian/Belarusian flags, emblems, symbols, and words linked to the country are banned from display on uniforms, clothing, accessories and other personal items.

The signing or playing of the Russian/Belarusian national anthem at any event or area controlled by the FIA is outlawed.

Comments, actions or conduct that is prejudicial to the interests of the FIA, and in particular any support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is banned.

The FIA has also not ruled out taking more action against Russian and Belarusian drivers.

In a note sent out on Friday it said: “The FIA continues to carefully monitor the events in Ukraine and reserves the right to take any further actions or implement further measures in the future, including any necessary actions required to comply with its obligations under any applicable sanctions regime and/or any contracts to which the FIA is a party.”

Drivers have been explicitly warned that they could yet be refused entry to events if the FIA elects to adopt a tougher stance.

In the commitment document drivers must sign, it states: “I acknowledge and accept that the FIA may implement further measures or issue further decisions in relation to my participation in Covered Events in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, including the right to refuse me entry into or prevent me from participating in and/or attending any Covered Event. I will comply with any such further measures and decisions.”

While the FIA is allowing Russian drivers to continue competing, some national motorsport authorities have banned competitors from their country completely.

Motorsport UK announced earlier this week that Russian teams and drivers would not be allowed to take part in events in Britain.

On Friday, the German motorsport federation, the DMSB, announced that it was banning Russian and Belarusian drivers and teams from competition.

DMSB president Wolfgang Wagner-Sachs said: “We want to do our part to increase international pressure on the regime in Moscow to end the acts of war immediately.

“Sport should normally build bridges, but in this extreme situation, which is the fault of Russia, clear signals must be sent against the aggressors.”