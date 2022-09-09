Tickets Subscribe
FIA F3 / Monza Qualifying report

F3 Monza: Smolyar takes pole as Hadjar crashes out of qualifying

Alexander Smolyar took pole position for the final FIA Formula 3 round of the season at Monza, with Isack Hadjar crashing out in a blow to his title hopes. 

Megan White
By:
The MP Motorsport driver leapt up from 24th place to snatch provisional pole with three minutes remaining, setting a 1m37.559s to take the front spot for Sunday’s feature race.  

Zane Maloney took second for Trident, less than 0.05s behind Smolyar, with team-mate Roman Stanek in third. 

Heartbreak came for Hadjar halfway through the session, touching the white line at Parabolica before drifting across the track, across the gravel travel and into the wall. 

The Hitech driver had set a purple second sector when he came off, destroying his hopes of taking pole to close the five-point gap to Martins. He will start 16th on Sunday. 

Gregoire Saucy was first to put a time on the board for ART, setting a 1m43.086s before he was quickly demoted by team-mate Juan Manuel Correa

Stanek then took the top spot, setting a 1m38.431s, with Hadjar slotting into second behind him, while Martins messed up on his first attempt and was forced to go around the bollards at Turn 1. 

Arthur Leclerc was second fastest on his next attempt, with a 1m38.492s, before Stanek, Jonny Edgar and fellow title contender Zane Maloney went faster. 

Stanek then improved to a 1m38.107s for provisional pole, while Maloney and Leclerc were third and fourth respectively, with Ollie Bearman in sixth and Martins in 10th. 

Hadjar’s crash then prompted a red flag while his Red Bull-liveried Hitech was removed from the gravel as he looked on distraught. 

As qualifying resumed, Bearman was next to improve, a 1m38.107s putting him less than 0.1s behind provisional polesitter Stanek. 

The traffic characteristic to qualifying at Monza began with seven minutes remaining, with several drivers opting to head back into the pits rather than immediately embarking on a flying lap. 

The times then began to tumble as Caio Collet went up to fourth, before Smolyar took provisional pole.  

Martins then went second-quickest, with a 1m37.888s, before Prema’s Jak Crawford and Leclerc demoted him, though Crawford had his time deleted. 

Championship leader Victor Martins took fourth for ART, with Leclerc in fifth and Bearman in sixth. William Alatalo, Crawford and Correa took seventh, eighth and ninth places respectively. 

Collet will start on pole for Saturday’s reverse grid sprint race, with Pepe Marti in second and Edgar in third. 

F3 Monza - Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap Interval
1 11 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'37.559    
2 3 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 1'37.606 0.047 0.047
3 2 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 1'37.750 0.191 0.144
4 7 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 1'37.774 0.215 0.024
5 4 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 1'37.945 0.386 0.171
6 6 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'37.960 0.401 0.015
7 25 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'38.023 0.464 0.063
8 5 United States Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 1'38.031 0.472 0.008
9 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 1'38.035 0.476 0.004
10 1 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 1'38.109 0.550 0.074
11 22 Spain Josep Maria Martí Spain Campos Racing 1'38.182 0.623 0.073
12 10 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'38.224 0.665 0.042
13 29 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'38.283 0.724 0.059
14 17 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 1'38.444 0.885 0.161
15 8 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 1'38.488 0.929 0.044
16 18 France Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 1'38.498 0.939 0.010
17 26 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan United Kingdom Carlin 1'38.500 0.941 0.002
18 20 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 1'38.673 1.114 0.173
19 30 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'38.682 1.123 0.009
20 16 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'38.814 1.255 0.132
21 27 United States Brad Benavides United Kingdom Carlin 1'38.866 1.307 0.052
22 31 Japan Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'38.915 1.356 0.049
23 21 Hunter Yeany Spain Campos Racing 1'39.105 1.546 0.190
24 23 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'39.122 1.563 0.017
25 28 Italy Enzo Trulli United Kingdom Carlin 1'39.162 1.603 0.040
26 24 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'39.648 2.089 0.486
27 19 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 1'39.800 2.241 0.152
28 12 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'40.008 2.449 0.208
29 14 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'40.317 2.758 0.309
30 15 Alessandro Famularo Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'40.860 3.301 0.543
