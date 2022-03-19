F3 Bahrain: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty
Isack Hadjar was handed victory in a dramatic first round of the FIA Formula 3 championship in Bahrain after on-the-road-winner Ollie Bearman was given a five-second penalty for track limits.
