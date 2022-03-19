Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F3 Bahrain: Colapinto takes first pole for newcomer team Van Amersfoort
FIA F3 / Bahrain Race report

F3 Bahrain: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty

Isack Hadjar was handed victory in a dramatic first round of the FIA Formula 3 championship in Bahrain after on-the-road-winner Ollie Bearman was given a five-second penalty for track limits.

Megan White
By:
F3 Bahrain: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty

Ferrari Driver Academy member Bearman, the reigning Italian and German F4 champion, crossed the line 3.5s ahead of Hitech Grand Prix driver Hadjar after the 20-lap sprint race but was subsequently hit with a penalty that dropped him to second.

Bearman started in second place, but the Prema driver passed polesitter Zak O’Sullivan's Carlin machine on lap five before building up a lead that at one stage stood at four seconds.

But once the penalty was applied, Formula Regional European graduate Hadjar was awarded the victory and 10 points for the Red Bull junior's first race in the series.

Alexander Smolyar took the final podium spot for MP Motorsport, with the Russian driving as an Authorised Neutral Driver.

After pushing Bearman right over to the pitlane exit at the start, 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner O’Sullivan pulled out an initial lead of 0.7s over Bearman, but tyre struggles saw him drop out of the podium places and finish in sixth.

Bearman and O’Sullivan had built up a healthy lead from the trailing pack by the halfway point, with Zane Maloney (Trident) two seconds behind them in third while Hadjar emerged ahead of Smolyar after a tussle for fourth at Turn 1.

Bearman snuck past Williams junior O’Sullivan into Turn 1 on lap five, taking the lead from his fellow Briton and steadily building his advantage out front.

O’Sullivan was pushed down to fourth as first Maloney, then Hadjar passed him, with Smolyar also in the mix in the podium fight and a fast-closing Arthur Leclerc fifth - the Prema driver having started 13th.

Hadjar then passed Maloney into Turn 1 on lap 16, allowing him to chip away at Bearman's advantage in clear air as Maloney then came under pressure from Leclerc - who had snatched fifth from O'Sullivan with a late-braking move at Turn 14.

Leclerc dived up the inside of Maloney on the final lap into the penultimate corner but ran wide and had to cede position, before rallying again on the run to the line. Although he got a better exit, Maloney just held on.

Franco Colapinto, who starts on pole for Sunday’s feature race and started in P11 for the reverse-grid race, was forced to pit for a front wing change on lap four, leaving him to finish outside the points.

Kush Maini qualified third for tomorrow’s race but was forced to start from the pitlane for both races after missing the weighbridge. He finished in 15th position.

Roman Stanek suffered a puncture amid the first lap’s chaos, forcing the Trident driver to pit and drop to the back of the field. Jak Crawford was also forced to make an unscheduled pitstop for a new front wing, plummeting to 20th.

F3 Bahrain Race 1 Result - 20 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP -  
2 Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 1.500 1.500
3 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 3.500 3.500
4 Zane Maloney Italy Trident 5.600 5.600
5 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 5.600 5.600
6 Zak O'Sullivan Carlin 8.800 8.800
7 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 9.100 9.100
8 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 11.400 11.400
9 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 12.100 12.100
10 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 19.100 19.100
11 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 21.200 21.200
12 Reece Ushijima Van Amersfoort Racing 21.800 21.800
13 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 28.300 28.300
14 Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 29.900 29.900
15 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 30.700 30.700
16 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 34.800 34.800
17 Rafael Villagómez Van Amersfoort Racing 34.900 34.900
18 Ayrton Simmons Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 44.800 44.800
19 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 45.600 45.600
20 Italy Enzo Trulli Carlin 46.500 46.500
21 Brad Benavides Carlin 53.400 53.400
22 László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 53.700 53.700
23 Hunter Yeany Spain Campos Racing 54.200 54.200
24 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 1'07.100 1'07.100
25 Argentina Franco Colapinto Van Amersfoort Racing 1'16.600 1'16.600
26 Finland Niko Kari Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'39.300 1'39.300
27 Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 1'40.400 1'40.400
  Pepe Martí Spain Campos Racing 1 lap  
  Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 13 laps  
  France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 15 laps  
View full results
shares
comments
F3 Bahrain: Colapinto takes first pole for newcomer team Van Amersfoort
Previous article

F3 Bahrain: Colapinto takes first pole for newcomer team Van Amersfoort
Load comments
Megan White More
Megan White
F2 Bahrain: Alpine junior Doohan storms to pole over Pourchaire Bahrain
FIA F2

F2 Bahrain: Alpine junior Doohan storms to pole over Pourchaire

F3 Bahrain: Colapinto takes first pole for newcomer team Van Amersfoort Bahrain
FIA F3

F3 Bahrain: Colapinto takes first pole for newcomer team Van Amersfoort

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Bahrain Plus
FIA F3

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

HitechGP More
HitechGP
Hadjar stays top in final day of FIA F3 Bahrain testing
FIA F3

Hadjar stays top in final day of FIA F3 Bahrain testing

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Plus
FIA F2

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

Hitech GP to expand into British F4 in 2022
National

Hitech GP to expand into British F4 in 2022

Latest news

F3 Bahrain: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Bahrain: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty

F3 Bahrain: Colapinto takes first pole for newcomer team Van Amersfoort
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Bahrain: Colapinto takes first pole for newcomer team Van Amersfoort

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus
FIA F3 FIA F3

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

F3 Bahrain: Stanek tops practice ahead of Saucy and Leclerc
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Bahrain: Stanek tops practice ahead of Saucy and Leclerc

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The 2022 FIA Formula 3 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. British trio Zak O’Sullivan, Ollie Bearman and Jonny Edgar have all become proteges of Formula 1 teams, and are talents to watch this year

FIA F3
23 h
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Plus

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it

FIA F3
Oct 6, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Plus

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.