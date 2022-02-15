Simmons joins Charouz for FIA F3 campaign

The 20-year-old Brit’s signing was announced on Tuesday and he will return to the category having made a one-off appearance last season with Charouz.

He competed in the season finale in Russia having never driven the FIA F3 car before, and took a best result of 21st from the weekend.

“I’m very grateful to Antonín [Charouz, team principal] and the whole Charouz Racing System team for this opportunity,” said Simmons.

“Having my first full season in FIA Formula 3 will be a demanding and exciting challenge for me, I can't wait to get back behind the wheel and try immediately to find a good feeling with the Dallara in order to start off on the right foot from the first race in Bahrain.

“It will be interesting to race against some of the best young drivers in the world and to race on legendary tracks like those on the calendar, especially at Silverstone which will be my home race.

“A good result there would be a dream, but we’ll obviously try to give our best in every round and take every opportunity to end in the top positions.”

Simmons was chosen as an AMABA finalist in 2019 after impressing in the BRDC British F3 Championship with Chris Dittmann Racing, where he took a hat-trick of wins and finished third in the standings.

Last season he finished runner-up in the same category, but newly-renamed GB3 Championship, to Zak O’Sullivan who will also race in FIA F3 this season with Carlin.

Simmons will partner Italian Francesco Pizzi and Hungarian Laszlo Toth at Charouz after both were announced last month.

The FIA F3 season begins in Bahrain on 18-20 March, with a pre-season test scheduled to take place two weeks earlier.