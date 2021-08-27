Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Spa F3: Novalak tops practice ahead of Rasmussen
FIA F3 / Spa-Francorchamps News

Spa F3: Doohan scores first ever series pole in wet conditions

By:

Jack Doohan took his first pole position of the season in FIA Formula 3 at Spa, battling wet conditions to take the top spot for Sunday’s feature race.

Spa F3: Doohan scores first ever series pole in wet conditions

The Australian, driving for Trident, took his best result despite early rainfall and a lack of grip, setting a 2m21.953s.

He will start alongside Victor Martins, who will also scored his best ever start in the series for MP Motorsport, with ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar in third place.

Martins’ team-mate Caio Collet will start fourth, with Logan Sargeant of Charouz Racing System starting in fifth.

Emerging onto the track with wet tyres amid difficult conditions, Doohan and Smolyar were the first two drivers to set push laps, with Doohan setting an early benchmark of 2m21.953s.

The middle section of the lap lacked grip, with conditions continuing to worsen ten minutes into the session, and many drivers struggling to stay on track.

ART’s Frederik Vesti attempted to set a quicker time than his previous best of 2m23.718s, which put him in seventh, but was forced to abandon his lap after running wide.

Rookie Zdenek Chovanec spun at turn one but managed to keep it running for his first qualifying, replacing Reshad de Gerus at Charouz.

Juan Manuel Correa (ART) also suffered a spin on the outside of turn nine and hit the wall, suffering damage to his rear wing, but managed to make it back to the pits.

As the rain stopped and the track dried up with 12 minutes to go, the duo of Martins and Collet moved up into second and third respectively, with less than a tenth between them.

Championship leader Dennis Hauger complained of having “zero grip” for Prema, despite their success in the dry this season, and said he felt the the fronts locking up, while sitting in 12th. He ended the session in 14th spot.

Smolyar managed to improve up to third on his last run, setting purple sectors in both the first and final parts of the track.

The session was red-flagged after Tijmen van der Helm (MP Motorsport) went wide at Blanchimont, forcing an early end to the session.

Lorenzo Colombo finished in 12th, putting him in reverse grid pole for Campos Racing in Saturday morning’s sprint race.

Hitech Grand Prix’s Jak Crawford will start in second, with team-mate Roman Stanek in third, Johnathan Hoggard (Jenzer Motorsport) in fourth and Trident’s David Schumacher in fifth.

Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 8 2'21.953  
2 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 10 2'22.657 0.704
3 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 8 2'22.722 0.769
4 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 10 2'22.736 0.783
5 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 9 2'22.775 0.822
6 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 8 2'22.811 0.858
7 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 10 2'23.268 1.315
8 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 10 2'23.753 1.800
9 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 9 2'23.785 1.832
10 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 9 2'23.816 1.863
11 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 9 2'23.964 2.011
12 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 10 2'24.062 2.109
13 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 8 2'24.254 2.301
14 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 8 2'24.288 2.335
15 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 10 2'24.388 2.435
16 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 9 2'24.703 2.750
17 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 9 2'24.848 2.895
18 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 8 2'25.025 3.072
19 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 9 2'25.077 3.124
20 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 9 2'25.138 3.185
21 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 10 2'25.172 3.219
22 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 10 2'25.386 3.433
23 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 9 2'25.613 3.660
24 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 8 2'25.896 3.943
25 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 10 2'25.961 4.008
26 Hunter Yeany Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 9 2'26.069 4.116
27 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 5 2'26.225 4.272
28 Zdenek Chovanec Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 9 2'26.715 4.762
  Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 0    
Spa F3: Novalak tops practice ahead of Rasmussen

Spa F3: Novalak tops practice ahead of Rasmussen
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix team-mates Frederik Vesti and Juan Manuel Correa's paths to the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship grid couldn’t have been further apart, but both are using the same focus for different goals

FIA F3
May 5, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed Plus

Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Plus

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars Plus

The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars

Recently named as Autosport's greatest single-seater, Ralt's RT3 launched a plethora of superstar drivers through the early 1980s, and established the constructor as the go-to place for your single-seater weapon

FIA F3
Dec 8, 2020
The Macau GP's greatest moments Plus

The Macau GP's greatest moments

Coronavirus restrictions mean this weekend's Macau GP will have a very different feel, with the usual F3 jamboree replaced by Chinese F4. But in past years, the event has provided some seminal moments in the careers of future world champions

FIA F3
Nov 20, 2020
Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders Plus

Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders

With the title race finely poised ahead of the final triple-header, a category returnee who raced George Russell in his F3 days lends Autosport his thoughts on the ones to watch

FIA F3
Aug 25, 2020

