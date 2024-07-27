All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
FIA F3 Spa-Francorchamps

F3 Belgium: Beganovic wins sprint to keep title chase alive

Beganovic keeps F3 title chances alive with Belgian sprint race win

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Dino Beganovic, Prema Racing

Dino Beganovic, Prema Racing

Photo by: Prema Powerteam

Dino Beganovic took his second Formula 3 victory of the season in the Belgian sprint race to boost his faint title hopes.

Starting from pole in drying conditions, the Swede lost the lead to Prema team-mate and championship leader Gabriele Mini at the start but took advantage of a wobble from the Italian at Raidillon following a safety car restart to force his way back past into Les Combes.

While Prema was cautious about the move as Beganovic had run across the Radillon kerbing in the lead-up to the pass, the incident was not even noted by the stewards.

Closing out the win, the only moment of concern for Beganovic came when he caught the Radillon kerb on lap eight of 12, something that caused a considerable slide and put Mini back on his gearbox.

The championship contenders had been somewhat spread out on the grid with Arvid Lindblad the lowest placed in 27th. His recovery drive got off to a perfect start as he made up nine places on the opening lap, with most of these gained on the run to La Source as he hugged the inside wall to slide past the battling backmarkers.

But this progress was quickly halted as Max Esterson lost control of his Jenzer at Raidillon and collided with the wall, causing a two-lap safety car intervention.

While Beganovic and Mini battled for the lead, Luke Browning (Hitech) did battle with Noel Leon (Van Amersfoort Racing), Tim Tramnitz (MP Motorsport) and Santiago Ramos (Trident) for the final podium position.

After getting involved in a tangle with Sami Meguetounif (Trident) at Les Combes, Browning dropped to the back of the group and finished sixth but with a post-race investigation for forcing a driver off the track hanging over his head.

It was Leon who eventually joined the Prema pair on the podium, completing his move on Ramos on the final lap, steaming down the Kemmel Straight and forcing his car onto the dry line into Les Combes.

Following the safety car, Lindblad was able to progress to 12th but a five-second penalty for track limits infringements dropped him to 17th.

Mini now leads the standings by eight points from Browning, with feature race polesitter Leonardo Fornaroli, who finished eighth, in third and 13 points back.

Beganovic moves ahead of Christian Mansell (ART) into fifth, trailing Mini by 28 points.

F3 Belgium - Sprint race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 1 12

-

            
2
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
 2 12

+1.100

1.1

 1.100          
3
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
 20 12

+2.800

2.8

 1.700          
4
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
 7 12

+5.800

5.8

 3.000          
5
S. Ramos Trident
 6 12

+6.000

6.0

 0.200          
6
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 14 12

+6.800

6.8

 0.800          
7 Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 12

+6.800

6.8

 0.000          
8
L. Fornaroli Trident
 4 12

+6.900

6.9

 0.100          
9
O. Goethe Campos Racing
 10 12

+7.200

7.2

 0.300          
10
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
 29 12

+7.800

7.8

 0.600          
11
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
 3 12

+10.300

10.3

 2.500          
12
L. Van ART Grand Prix
 24 12

+14.800

14.8

 4.500          
13
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
 31 12

+15.900

15.9

 1.100          
14
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
 27 12

+16.900

16.9

 1.000          
15
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
 9 12

+17.700

17.7

 0.800          
16
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 12

+17.800

17.8

 0.100          
17
T. Taponen ART Grand Prix
 25 12

+18.300

18.3

 0.500          
18
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 22 12

+20.700

20.7

 2.400          
19
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
 23 12

+22.000

22.0

 1.300          
20
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
 19 12

+22.400

22.4

 0.400          
21
M. Boya Campos Racing
 12 12

+24.200

24.2

 1.800          
22 Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 12

+24.700

24.7

 0.500          
23
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
 8 12

+25.400

25.4

 0.700          
24
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
 30 12

+25.900

25.9

 0.500          
25
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 12

+26.300

26.3

 0.400          
26
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
 17 12

+27.200

27.2

 0.900          
27
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
 28 12

+28.200

28.2

 1.000          
28
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
 26 12

+32.900

32.9

 4.700          
29
S. Meguetounif Trident
 5 12

+36.600

36.6

 3.700          
dnf
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
 18 11

 

         Accident  
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F3 Hungary: Tsolov wins as title leaders flounder

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race

F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race

FIA F2
Spa-Francorchamps
F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race
F2 Belgium: Rain stops play as sprint race postponed

F2 Belgium: Rain stops play as sprint race postponed

FIA F2
Spa-Francorchamps
F2 Belgium: Rain stops play as sprint race postponed
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race

F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race

F2 FIA F2
Spa-Francorchamps
F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race
Zhou penalised for impeding Verstappen in Spa qualifying

Zhou penalised for impeding Verstappen in Spa qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Zhou penalised for impeding Verstappen in Spa qualifying
F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Perez: I've not "forgotten how to drive" after securing Belgium front row

Perez: I've not "forgotten how to drive" after securing Belgium front row

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Perez: I've not "forgotten how to drive" after securing Belgium front row

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe