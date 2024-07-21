F3 Hungary: Tsolov wins as title leaders flounder
Tsolov scores maiden Formula 3 feature race win as ART dominates in Hungary
Nikola Tsolov, ART Grand Prix, Laurens van Hoepen, ART Grand Prix
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Nikola Tsolov took his third Formula 3 victory of the season, his first in a feature race, as a late safety car denied team-mate Laurens van Hoepen the opportunity to effect a pass after sitting patiently in second throughout.
The ART pair had lined up alongside each other on the front row of the grid and went wheel-to-wheel into Turn 1, veering towards the pit wall as Tsolov overcame his polesitting team-mate.
This move also saw the pair close the door on championship chasing Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident), with fourth-place starter Noel Leon seizing the opportunity to move his Van Amersfoort Racing car into the final podium position.
Despite van Hoepen’s radio messages requesting that ART swap it’s drivers positions so he could better preserve his tyres, the team elected against using team orders. Just as a lunge looked imminent, the safety car was deployed in the final two laps, denying a thrilling finale.
The situation later became more frustrating for van Hoepen when he was disqualified after his car failed scrutineering for not meeting minimum weight requirement.
As is typical at the Hungaroring, overtaking was at a premium, with Christian Mansell the most notable mover as he climbed from eighth on the grid to fourth at the chequered flag – his most notable move coming with a well-rehearsed lunge at Turn 1 on Santiago Ramos (Trident) for fifth on lap three.
Silverstone double-winner Arvid Lindblad (Prema) saw his forgettable weekend come to a premature close when he tangled with Matías Zagazeta on the run to Turn 4 on lap 21, with the championship contender appearing to take a wider line on the straight, leaving the Jenzer driver with nowhere to go.
As a result, Zagazeta retired into an escape road while Lindblad was left beached on a kerb.
However, the stewards decided that Zagazeta was the driver at fault and gave him a five-place grid penalty for the next race.
Despite the lack of action, the Hungarian feature race has had a huge effect on the drivers’ championship standings with Fornaroli and Mansell closing ground on the top three - Gabriele Mini (Prema), Luke Browning (Hitech) and Arvid Lindblad (Prema) – who all failed to scored after starting down the order and struggled to make ground in the Callum Voisin-led (Rodin) DRS train.
Fornaroli’s promoted third place means the top four in the championship are now covered by seven points, with Mansell now only 22 points off the top spot.
Dino Beganovic (Prema) and Oliver Goethe (Campos) are the last of those with a realistic chance now, after finishing ninth and eighth respectively. Goethe is the lower-placed driver in the standings and sits 32 back on the lead with only two weekends remaining.
F3 Hungary - Feature race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
|25
|23
|
38'54.231
|155.341
|25
|2
|
L. Van ART Grand Prix
|24
|23
|
+0.605
38'54.836
|0.605
|155.301
|18
|3
|
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
|20
|23
|
+1.114
38'55.345
|0.509
|155.267
|15
|4
|
L. Fornaroli Trident
|4
|23
|
+1.439
38'55.670
|0.325
|155.245
|12
|5
|
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
|23
|23
|
+1.781
38'56.012
|0.342
|155.223
|10
|1
|6
|
S. Ramos Trident
|6
|23
|
+2.091
38'56.322
|0.310
|155.202
|8
|7
|
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
|29
|23
|
+2.497
38'56.728
|0.406
|155.175
|6
|8
|
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
|27
|23
|
+2.751
38'56.982
|0.254
|155.158
|4
|9
|
O. Goethe Campos Racing
|10
|23
|
+3.304
38'57.535
|0.553
|155.121
|2
|10
|
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|1
|23
|
+4.008
38'58.239
|0.704
|155.075
|1
|11
|
M. Boya Campos Racing
|12
|23
|
+4.443
38'58.674
|0.435
|155.046
|12
|
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
|2
|23
|
+5.040
38'59.271
|0.597
|155.006
|13
|
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
|14
|23
|
+5.139
38'59.370
|0.099
|155.000
|14
|
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|23
|
+5.786
39'00.017
|0.647
|154.957
|15
|
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
|26
|23
|
+6.785
39'01.016
|0.999
|154.891
|16
|
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
|18
|23
|
+7.190
39'01.421
|0.405
|154.864
|17
|
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
|9
|23
|
+7.748
39'01.979
|0.558
|154.827
|18
|
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|23
|
+8.206
39'02.437
|0.458
|154.797
|19
|
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
|8
|23
|
+9.211
39'03.442
|1.005
|154.730
|20
|S. Montoya Campos Racing
|11
|23
|
+9.453
39'03.684
|0.242
|154.714
|21
|
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
|7
|23
|
+9.850
39'04.081
|0.397
|154.688
|22
|
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
|30
|23
|
+10.377
39'04.608
|0.527
|154.653
|23
|
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
|28
|23
|
+11.456
39'05.687
|1.079
|154.582
|24
|S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing
|21
|23
|
+11.792
39'06.023
|0.336
|154.560
|25
|
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
|22
|23
|
+16.104
39'10.335
|4.312
|154.277
|26
|
S. Meguetounif Trident
|5
|23
|
+38.783
39'33.014
|22.679
|152.802
|1
|27
|
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
|31
|22
|
+1 Lap
39'06.567
|1 Lap
|147.803
|1
|dnf
|
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
|19
|20
|
+3 Laps
32'41.138
|2 Laps
|160.767
|Accident
|dnf
|
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
|3
|20
|
+3 Laps
32'41.437
|0.299
|160.743
|Accident
|dnf
|
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
|17
|1
|
22 laps
|1
|Retirement
|View full results
