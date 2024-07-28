All Series
Race report
FIA F3 Spa-Francorchamps

F3 Belgium: Voisin takes maiden victory in feature, Prema secures teams title

Voisin becomes the 11th F3 winner of 2024 as Prema clinches teams championship

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Callum Voisin, Rodin Motorsport

Callum Voisin, Rodin Motorsport

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Callum Voisin took his maiden Formula 3 victory at Spa Francorchamps in a feature race that was severely disrupted by three safety car periods.

The GB3 champion had secured his first podium at Silverstone, when he'd crossed the line first in the feature race before a five-second penalty demoted him to third.

Voisin showed it was no flash in the pan by qualifying his Rodin Motorsport machine on pole, and looked composed throughout the race.

He fended off an early challenge from Sebastian Montoya (Campos), before successfully negotiating the various restarts to win by 0.9s.

In total, only seven of the 15 laps were run under green flag conditions.

Meanwhile Prema clinched its fifth teams’ championship title with a round to spare, despite none of its drivers scoring a point in the feature.

In drying conditions, pre-event championship leader Gabriele Mini’s day took a nosedive as the sprint race runner-up was spun at La Source on the opening lap by Oliver Goethe and dropped to the back of the field.

But the Alpine junior driver was gifted a way back into the race on lap three by the arrival of the safety car.

Dino Beganovic, Prema Racing, Gabriele Mini, Prema Racing

Dino Beganovic, Prema Racing, Gabriele Mini, Prema Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

This was caused by Martinius Stenshorne (Hitech) and ART debutant Tuukka Taponen, replacing Nikola Tsolov who was banned for racing at Spa in another series which contravened F3's sporting regulations, having separate incidents at Stavelot.

Following the four-lap safety car period, the race was interrupted again one lap later after Joseph Loake (Rodin) tagged Sophia Floersch into a spin at Bruxelles, with the latter unable to recover from the gravel.

The final interruption came after less than one further lap of racing but carried significant championship implications.

Arvid Lindblad (Prema), who had arrived in Belgium as the second-placed driver but qualified in 27th and was on a recovery drive, tangled with Christian Mansell (ART) and came to rest in the same gravel trap as Floersch.

Having started on the front row, Leonardo Fornaroli had dropped behind Montoya at the start but remained in third, a position that elevated him to the top of the drivers’ standings by a single point from Mini.

After suffering a 10-second penalty for track limits and dropping out of the points in the sprint outing, Luke Browning was sixth in the feature race and will head to Monza six points off the lead in third.

As a result of his non-score, Lindblad trails by 16, with a maximum haul of 39 points remaining available.

F3 Belgium - Feature Race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
 29 15

-

            
2 Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 15

+0.900

0.9

 0.900          
3
L. Fornaroli Trident
 4 15

+1.600

1.6

 0.700          
4
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
 20 15

+2.100

2.1

 0.500          
5
S. Meguetounif Trident
 5 15

+2.800

2.8

 0.700          
6
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 14 15

+3.200

3.2

 0.400          
7
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
 18 15

+3.600

3.6

 0.400          
8
S. Ramos Trident
 6 15

+4.000

4.0

 0.400          
9
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
 7 15

+4.800

4.8

 0.800          
10
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
 9 15

+5.300

5.3

 0.500          
11
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 1 15

+6.600

6.6

 1.300          
12
L. Van ART Grand Prix
 24 15

+7.200

7.2

 0.600          
13
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
 2 15

+8.100

8.1

 0.900          
14
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
 23 15

+8.300

8.3

 0.200          
15
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
 28 15

+9.500

9.5

 1.200          
16
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
 30 15

+10.300

10.3

 0.800          
17
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
 26 15

+10.600

10.6

 0.300          
18
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 22 15

+11.100

11.1

 0.500          
19
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
 19 15

+12.100

12.1

 1.000   1      
20
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
 8 15

+12.700

12.7

 0.600   1      
21
O. Goethe Campos Racing
 10 15

+13.200

13.2

 0.500   1      
22
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
 31 15

+14.700

14.7

 1.500          
23
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
 27 15

+17.700

17.7

 3.000          
24
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 15

+19.900

19.9

 2.200   1      
25
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
 17 15

+20.200

20.2

 0.300   1      
dnf
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
 3 9

6 laps

         Retirement  
dnf
M. Boya Campos Racing
 12 9

6 laps

         Accident  
dnf Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 6

9 laps

         Accident  
dnf
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 1

14 laps

         Accident  
dnf
T. Taponen ART Grand Prix
 25 1

14 laps

         Accident  
View full results  

Previous article F3 Belgium: Beganovic wins sprint to keep title chase alive

Sam Hall
