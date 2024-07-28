F3 Belgium: Voisin takes maiden victory in feature, Prema secures teams title
Voisin becomes the 11th F3 winner of 2024 as Prema clinches teams championship
Callum Voisin, Rodin Motorsport
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
Callum Voisin took his maiden Formula 3 victory at Spa Francorchamps in a feature race that was severely disrupted by three safety car periods.
The GB3 champion had secured his first podium at Silverstone, when he'd crossed the line first in the feature race before a five-second penalty demoted him to third.
Voisin showed it was no flash in the pan by qualifying his Rodin Motorsport machine on pole, and looked composed throughout the race.
He fended off an early challenge from Sebastian Montoya (Campos), before successfully negotiating the various restarts to win by 0.9s.
In total, only seven of the 15 laps were run under green flag conditions.
Meanwhile Prema clinched its fifth teams’ championship title with a round to spare, despite none of its drivers scoring a point in the feature.
In drying conditions, pre-event championship leader Gabriele Mini’s day took a nosedive as the sprint race runner-up was spun at La Source on the opening lap by Oliver Goethe and dropped to the back of the field.
But the Alpine junior driver was gifted a way back into the race on lap three by the arrival of the safety car.
Dino Beganovic, Prema Racing, Gabriele Mini, Prema Racing
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
This was caused by Martinius Stenshorne (Hitech) and ART debutant Tuukka Taponen, replacing Nikola Tsolov who was banned for racing at Spa in another series which contravened F3's sporting regulations, having separate incidents at Stavelot.
Following the four-lap safety car period, the race was interrupted again one lap later after Joseph Loake (Rodin) tagged Sophia Floersch into a spin at Bruxelles, with the latter unable to recover from the gravel.
The final interruption came after less than one further lap of racing but carried significant championship implications.
Arvid Lindblad (Prema), who had arrived in Belgium as the second-placed driver but qualified in 27th and was on a recovery drive, tangled with Christian Mansell (ART) and came to rest in the same gravel trap as Floersch.
Having started on the front row, Leonardo Fornaroli had dropped behind Montoya at the start but remained in third, a position that elevated him to the top of the drivers’ standings by a single point from Mini.
After suffering a 10-second penalty for track limits and dropping out of the points in the sprint outing, Luke Browning was sixth in the feature race and will head to Monza six points off the lead in third.
As a result of his non-score, Lindblad trails by 16, with a maximum haul of 39 points remaining available.
F3 Belgium - Feature Race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
|29
|15
|
-
|2
|S. Montoya Campos Racing
|11
|15
|
+0.900
0.9
|0.900
|3
|
L. Fornaroli Trident
|4
|15
|
+1.600
1.6
|0.700
|4
|
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
|20
|15
|
+2.100
2.1
|0.500
|5
|
S. Meguetounif Trident
|5
|15
|
+2.800
2.8
|0.700
|6
|
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
|14
|15
|
+3.200
3.2
|0.400
|7
|
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
|18
|15
|
+3.600
3.6
|0.400
|8
|
S. Ramos Trident
|6
|15
|
+4.000
4.0
|0.400
|9
|
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
|7
|15
|
+4.800
4.8
|0.800
|10
|
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
|9
|15
|
+5.300
5.3
|0.500
|11
|
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|1
|15
|
+6.600
6.6
|1.300
|12
|
L. Van ART Grand Prix
|24
|15
|
+7.200
7.2
|0.600
|13
|
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
|2
|15
|
+8.100
8.1
|0.900
|14
|
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
|23
|15
|
+8.300
8.3
|0.200
|15
|
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
|28
|15
|
+9.500
9.5
|1.200
|16
|
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
|30
|15
|
+10.300
10.3
|0.800
|17
|
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
|26
|15
|
+10.600
10.6
|0.300
|18
|
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
|22
|15
|
+11.100
11.1
|0.500
|19
|
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
|19
|15
|
+12.100
12.1
|1.000
|1
|20
|
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
|8
|15
|
+12.700
12.7
|0.600
|1
|21
|
O. Goethe Campos Racing
|10
|15
|
+13.200
13.2
|0.500
|1
|22
|
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
|31
|15
|
+14.700
14.7
|1.500
|23
|
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
|27
|15
|
+17.700
17.7
|3.000
|24
|
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|15
|
+19.900
19.9
|2.200
|1
|25
|
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
|17
|15
|
+20.200
20.2
|0.300
|1
|dnf
|
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
|3
|9
|
6 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
M. Boya Campos Racing
|12
|9
|
6 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing
|21
|6
|
9 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|1
|
14 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|
T. Taponen ART Grand Prix
|25
|1
|
14 laps
|Accident
|View full results
