Previous / Austria F3: Caldwell tops practice ahead of Crawford and Sargeant
FIA F3 / Spielberg Qualifying report

Austria F3: Hauger claims pole as track limits breach denies Collet

By:

Dennis Hauger snatched pole position from Caio Collet after a tense FIA Formula 3 qualifying session in Austria, as the Alpine junior driver had his best quickest lap deleted.

Austria F3: Hauger claims pole as track limits breach denies Collet

MP Motorsport driver Collet was found to have exceeded track limits at Turn 10, which promotes championship leader Hauger to top spot for Sunday's feature race.

Collet’s lap deletion promoted Frederik Vesti (ART Grand Prix) to second, just 0.028s behind Prema driver Hauger, with Vesti's team-mate Alexander Smolyar third.

The top 12 is reversed for tomorrow’s sprint race, which puts Logan Sargeant (Charouz) on pole for that race. Matteo Nannini (HWA Racelab) will start in second, with MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins in third.

The session at the Red Bull Ring was marred by heavy traffic that ruined many drivers’ laps. There will be an investigation after drivers were weaving on track, as well as slowing between Turn 9 and Turn 10.

Clement Novalak (Trident) was out on track first, leading the 30-car procession onto the circuit.

There were several near-misses as the whole field crammed into the short circuit, bunching up on the warm-up lap in an attempt to create a gap for a clean lap and warm the tyres.

Hitech Grand Prix driver Roman Stanek was the first to set a representative fast lap, with a 1m21.082, before being quickly beaten by a succession of other drivers.

Caio Collet

Caio Collet

Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

As the times tumbled, Vesti topped the timesheet, setting a 1m20.153 – just four-hundredths ahead of second placed Sargeant.

By the halfway mark, the top 22 times were within seven-tenths of each other, before drivers dived into the pits for fresh tyres and another chance at a quicker time.

As they exited the pitlane, Enzo Fittipaldi made contact with another car, with the Charouz driver under investigation for an unsafe release.

The session was then red-flagged after Carlin driver Ido Cohen - one of many who had been shown the black and white flag for breaching track limits - stopped on the side of the track near the start-finish line, before restarting several minutes later.

With just three minutes to go, the times began tumbling, with several drivers swapping places to take the lead.

Results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'19.697  
2 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'19.726 0.029
3 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1'19.754 0.057
4 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 1'19.801 0.104
5 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 1'19.817 0.120
6 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 1'19.829 0.132
7 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 1'19.887 0.190
8 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 1'19.900 0.203
9 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 1'19.975 0.278
10 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'20.003 0.306
11 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 1'20.070 0.373
12 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'20.101 0.404
13 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'20.112 0.415
14 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 1'20.148 0.451
15 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'20.188 0.491
16 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 1'20.235 0.538
17 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 1'20.318 0.621
18 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 1'20.326 0.629
19 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 1'20.444 0.747
20 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 1'20.463 0.766
21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 1'20.634 0.937
22 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'20.672 0.975
23 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 1'20.680 0.983
24 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 1'20.690 0.993
25 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'20.762 1.065
26 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 1'20.943 1.246
27 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'21.078 1.381
28 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 1'21.292 1.595
29 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'21.451 1.754
30 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 1'21.536 1.839
