Previous / How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3
FIA F3 / Spielberg Practice report

Austria F3: Caldwell tops practice ahead of Crawford and Sargeant

By:

Olli Caldwell topped the timesheet in FIA Formula 3 practice in Austria, beating Jack Doohan to the top spot after he had his time deleted.

Austria F3: Caldwell tops practice ahead of Crawford and Sargeant

Doohan (Trident) set a 1m19.745s lap to go quickest after a tyre change towards the end of the session sent times tumbling.

But the lap was deleted for exceeding track limits, handing the lead to Prema Racing driver Caldwell.

Just 0.004s separated the top two with Hitech Grand Prix’s Jak Crawford taking second and Charouz Racing System driver Logan Sargeant, the highest placed returning driver from last year, in third.

ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar finished in fourth, with Prema driver Arthur Leclerc in fifth.

Championship leader Dennis Hauger, who won the first feature race of the season in Barcelona, only managed sixth place.

Smolyar set an early quick time of 1m21.531s, before Enzo Fittipaldi (Charouz Racing System) went top, shaving a tenth of Smolyar's time, before he too was pipped to the top spot by Dennis Hauger in the Prema car.

Caio Collet (MP Motorsport) was the first driver to break into the 1m20s, setting a 1m20.548 to go fastest, while others also broke into the bracket shortly after.

By the halfway point, Hauger led from Collet and his team-mate Victor Martins, who sits second in the drivers championship.

Logan Sargeant, Charouz Racing System

Logan Sargeant, Charouz Racing System

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Juan Manuel Correa (ART Grand Prix) was placed under investigation for breaching track limits, with others including Doohan having times deleted. Campos Racing driver Amaury Cordeel and David Schumacher (Trident) saw the black and white flag for their infractions.

With less than ten minutes to go, two of the top three were Prema drivers, with Collet in second.

With fresh tyres on at the end of the session, Caldwell became the first driver to set a 1m19s time, going fastest before Doohan beat him to the top spot, only to see his lap time deleted late on.

The drivers will return to the grid this afternoon for qualifying, setting the grid for Sunday’s feature race. The grid for Saturday’s first sprint race will be set by reversing the top ten finishers in that session.

Austria F3 - practice results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 18 1'19.745  
2 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 25 1'19.970 0.225
3 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 24 1'19.974 0.229
4 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21 1'20.010 0.265
5 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 25 1'20.018 0.273
6 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 25 1'20.055 0.310
7 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 25 1'20.078 0.333
8 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 23 1'20.094 0.349
9 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 23 1'20.134 0.389
10 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 24 1'20.190 0.445
11 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 25 1'20.291 0.546
12 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 25 1'20.424 0.679
13 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 25 1'20.469 0.724
14 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 24 1'20.475 0.730
15 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 1'20.487 0.742
16 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 1'20.496 0.751
17 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 21 1'20.534 0.789
18 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 24 1'20.693 0.948
19 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 18 1'20.753 1.008
20 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 19 1'20.888 1.143
21 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 1'20.942 1.197
22 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 24 1'20.945 1.200
23 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 21 1'20.949 1.204
24 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 24 1'21.125 1.380
25 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 11 1'21.145 1.400
26 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 24 1'21.317 1.572
27 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 24 1'21.407 1.662
28 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 24 1'21.537 1.792
29 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 19 1'21.593 1.848
30 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 1'21.847 2.102
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Previous article

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3
Megan White
Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal
Formula 1

Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Plus
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Moore: W Series result "even more special" as first LGBT GP weekend podium
W Series

Moore: W Series result "even more special" as first LGBT GP weekend podium

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix team-mates Frederik Vesti and Juan Manuel Correa's paths to the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship grid couldn’t have been further apart, but both are using the same focus for different goals

FIA F3
May 5, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed Plus

Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Plus

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars Plus

The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars

Recently named as Autosport's greatest single-seater, Ralt's RT3 launched a plethora of superstar drivers through the early 1980s, and established the constructor as the go-to place for your single-seater weapon

FIA F3
Dec 8, 2020
The Macau GP's greatest moments Plus

The Macau GP's greatest moments

Coronavirus restrictions mean this weekend's Macau GP will have a very different feel, with the usual F3 jamboree replaced by Chinese F4. But in past years, the event has provided some seminal moments in the careers of future world champions

FIA F3
Nov 20, 2020
Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders Plus

Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders

With the title race finely poised ahead of the final triple-header, a category returnee who raced George Russell in his F3 days lends Autosport his thoughts on the ones to watch

FIA F3
Aug 25, 2020

