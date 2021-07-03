Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Austria F3: Hauger claims pole as track limits breach denies Collet
FIA F3 / Spielberg Race report

Austria F3: Hauger wins dramatic sprint race from 12th

By:

Dennis Hauger took victory in a chaotic FIA Formula 3 sprint race, moving up 11 places to take the chequered flag in a Prema 1-2 at the Red Bull Ring.

Austria F3: Hauger wins dramatic sprint race from 12th

The championship leader started 12th but fought through the field to take the chequered flag, avoiding a collision on track ahead of him in a race which saw four different leaders throughout.

Team-mate Olli Caldwell finished second, with polesitter Logan Sargeant (Charouz Racing System) in third.

Matteo Nannini (HWA Racelab) and the Trident of Clement Novalak had been tussling for first position, but collided on lap 19, taking the frontrunners out of contention, while Sargeant managed to avoid the incident to take the podium.

MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins finished fourth, with Jak Crawford (Hitech Grand Prix) in fifth and Martins’ team-mate Caio Collet in sixth.

Ido Cohen of Carlin stalled on the grid before the formation lap and was pushed back to the pitlane by marshals, continuing his bad luck after encountering issues in qualifying on Friday.

Nannini took the lead into Turn 1, with Caldwell up to third before he was overtaken by Novalak.

Martins was down to fifth off the line, with Prema’s Arthur Leclerc also losing places after a poor start, while Vesti also struggled off the line.

By the second lap, Cohen’s bad luck had continued, with his car stopping at the side of the track, prompting yellow flags before a virtual safety car.

As that ended on lap 4, Nannini had extended his lead, while Hauger had made up five places to move from 12th for seventh.

Olli Caldwell, Prema Racing, Victor Martins, MP Motorsport Jack Doohan, Trident

Olli Caldwell, Prema Racing, Victor Martins, MP Motorsport Jack Doohan, Trident

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

On the fifth lap, the first with DRS, Sargeant closed the gap to Nannini, while further back, David Schumacher (Trident) and Calan Williams (Jenzer Motorsport) made contact, pushing the former off the road and handing the latter a five-second penalty.

Martins made an uncharacteristic mistake on lap 6, going wide onto the gravel and losing a place to Hauger.

Sargeant finally recaptured the lead on lap 9, going deep on the brakes to pass Nannini, before the pair swapped positions again the following lap, with Novalak taking second from Sargeant and pushing him into third.

Hauger passed Doohan into fifth on lap 11, while Novalak took the lead, forcing Nannini wide.

Elsewhere in the pack, Leclerc went off into the gravel, having been running in seventh, and attempted to continue but returned to the pitlane and was out of the car, ending his race.

The frontrunners continued to trade places, with Nannini and Sargeant swapping the top spot between them several times in just a few laps, amid which Sargeant was shown the black and white flags for exceeding track limits.

Hauger moved up to third ahead of Sargeant on lap 18, before Caldwell also passed the American driver, pushing him down into fifth.

Novalak took the lead on lap 19, but just two laps later was involved in a collision with Nannini, taking the two frontrunners out of the running and across the gravel.

The incident handed Hauger the lead, with Caldwell into second and Sargeant in third.

Hitech Grand Prix’s Ayuma Iwasa also charged through the field, making up nine places to finish tenth.

The reverse grid means Carlin’s Jonny Edgar will start on pole, with Enzo Fittipaldi (Charouz Racing System) in second and Alexander Smolyar (ART Grand Prix) in third.

Austria F3 - Race 1 results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 24 -  
2 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 24 0.400 0.400
3 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 3.000 3.000
4 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 4.000 4.000
5 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 24 4.700 4.700
6 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 5.200 5.200
7 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 24 6.500 6.500
8 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 24 7.200 7.200
9 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 24 7.500 7.500
10 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 24 8.000 8.000
11 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 8.600 8.600
12 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 24 9.100 9.100
13 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 24 9.200 9.200
14 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 24 10.300 10.300
15 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 24 10.600 10.600
16 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 24 11.000 11.000
17 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 24 11.600 11.600
18 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 12.100 12.100
19 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 14.900 14.900
20 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 20.100 20.100
21 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 24 20.600 20.600
22 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 24 21.400 21.400
23 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 21.800 21.800
24 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 24 22.300 22.300
25 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 28.500 28.500
26 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 24 1'06.700 1'06.700
27 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 24 1'12.800 1'12.800
  United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 20 4 laps  
  Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 12 12 laps  
  Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 0 24 laps  
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Austria F3: Hauger claims pole as track limits breach denies Collet

Previous article

Austria F3: Hauger claims pole as track limits breach denies Collet
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

17 h
2
Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

16 min
3
Formula 1

Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026

1 h
4
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal

1 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

1 d
Latest news
Austria F3: Hauger wins dramatic sprint race from 12th
F3

Austria F3: Hauger wins dramatic sprint race from 12th

23m
Austria F3: Hauger claims pole as track limits breach denies Collet
F3

Austria F3: Hauger claims pole as track limits breach denies Collet

20 h
Austria F3: Caldwell tops practice ahead of Crawford and Sargeant
F3

Austria F3: Caldwell tops practice ahead of Crawford and Sargeant

Jul 2, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus
F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Jun 30, 2021
France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win
F3

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win

Jun 20, 2021
More
Megan White
W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole Spielberg
W Series

W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole

Austria F3: Hauger claims pole as track limits breach denies Collet Spielberg
FIA F3

Austria F3: Hauger claims pole as track limits breach denies Collet

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Plus
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Prema Powerteam More
Prema Powerteam
Leclerc marked maiden F3 win with "emotional" moment with brother Paul Ricard
FIA F3

Leclerc marked maiden F3 win with "emotional" moment with brother

France F3: Arthur Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2 Paul Ricard
FIA F3

France F3: Arthur Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2

Piastri calls maiden F2 win ‘craziest ever’ Bahrain
FIA F2

Piastri calls maiden F2 win ‘craziest ever’

Trending Today

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal

Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Mercedes wanted “no distractions” from Hamilton’s contract amid F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wanted “no distractions” from Hamilton’s contract amid F1 title fight

FIA clamps down on F1 drivers waiting in Austria’s final corner
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA clamps down on F1 drivers waiting in Austria’s final corner

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix team-mates Frederik Vesti and Juan Manuel Correa's paths to the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship grid couldn’t have been further apart, but both are using the same focus for different goals

FIA F3
May 5, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed Plus

Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Plus

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars Plus

The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars

Recently named as Autosport's greatest single-seater, Ralt's RT3 launched a plethora of superstar drivers through the early 1980s, and established the constructor as the go-to place for your single-seater weapon

FIA F3
Dec 8, 2020
The Macau GP's greatest moments Plus

The Macau GP's greatest moments

Coronavirus restrictions mean this weekend's Macau GP will have a very different feel, with the usual F3 jamboree replaced by Chinese F4. But in past years, the event has provided some seminal moments in the careers of future world champions

FIA F3
Nov 20, 2020
Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders Plus

Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders

With the title race finely poised ahead of the final triple-header, a category returnee who raced George Russell in his F3 days lends Autosport his thoughts on the ones to watch

FIA F3
Aug 25, 2020

Latest news

Austria F3: Hauger wins dramatic sprint race from 12th
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: Hauger wins dramatic sprint race from 12th

Austria F3: Hauger claims pole as track limits breach denies Collet
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: Hauger claims pole as track limits breach denies Collet

Austria F3: Caldwell tops practice ahead of Crawford and Sargeant
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: Caldwell tops practice ahead of Crawford and Sargeant

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus
FIA F3 FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.