Promoted: Making power gains simple Putting VP Racing Fuel into your car can be just as effective a means of improving performance for club racers as bolting on a new set of tyres

Motorsport stars take to the red carpet for Heroes London premiere Stars including Jean Todt and Bernie Ecclestone took to the red carpet to celebrate the launch of the new feature-length Heroes film in London

Video: How high-flying Bird's title charge fell apart For the first time in Formula E's history, Sam Bird heads to a season finale with no chance of winning the title. In this video, he explains how his title charge was derailed

The F1 paddock grills Damon Hill Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion turned Sky Sports F1 pundit, answers questions from his peers on subjects as diverse as Jacques Villeneuve, working with Patrick Head, and his collaboration with Def Leppard... 1562889600 F1

The 22-year-old figurehead a motorsport revolution needs While recent initiatives such as Dare to be Different and W Series have focused on improving female participation in motorsport exclusively in car racing, there's evidence to suggest that the spokesperson the revolution needs comes from a two-wheel background 1562889600 Other

Why McLaren and Red Bull starred on Friday A glance at the FP2 order suggests normal service in the 2019 Formula 1 season will resume at Silverstone. But while Mercedes may well be the form team once more come Sunday, it was the performances of two cars that impressed our technical expert more on Friday 1562889600 F1

Is a once wide-open title fight already over? After its first eight races had eight different winners, the first title fight of Formula E's Gen2 era seemed as though it would conclude with a season finale battle royale featuring multiple contenders. But has one driver stolen too much of a march? 1562803200 FE

Vergne handed community service for radio call Jean-Eric Vergne has been handed one day of community service for unsportsmanlike behaviour in the first Formula E race in New York due to comments made over the team radio 1563148446 FE

Frijns wins as Vergne seals back-to-back FE titles Jean-Eric Vergne sealed the 2018/19 ABB FIA Formula E drivers title despite finishing down in seventh place in the second New York race, which was won by Robin Frijns 1563139144 FE

FE experiments with attack mode for first time ABB FIA Formula E drivers will be able to use attack mode three times during the New York title decider, the first time the system has been varied 1563132908 FE

Sims on pole, Buemi knocked out of title contention BMW Andretti's Alexander Sims took his first ABB FIA Formula E pole position in New York as Sebastien Buemi was eliminated from title contention, setting up a three-way championship fight 1563124341 FE

FE in "advanced" talks over Indonesia race ABB FIA Formula E is in "advanced negotiations" with Jakarta about holding a race in the Indonesian capital city as early as next season 1563112297 FE

The cost control concern that risks "killing" FE Nissan e.dams ABB FIA Formula E team principal Jean-Paul Driot has warned the governing body it risks "killing the championship" if it is not consistent on cost control issues 1563107125 FE

Hamilton defied Mercedes late pitstop request Lewis Hamilton says he went against his Mercedes Formula 1 team by not pitting for fresh tyres for a late British Grand Prix fastest lap attempt 1563131799 F1

High-voltage Honda scare stopped Albon pitting An unusual high-voltage problem denied Alex Albon a points finish in the British Grand Prix after his Honda Formula 1 engine issue prevented him from making a second pitstop 1563128691 F1

Horner: Verstappen finish was "quite incredible" Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner says it was "quite incredible" Max Verstappen finished the British Prix after being taken out of a podium place by Sebastian Vettel 1563122955 F1

Bottas thought one-stop was "out of the question" Valtteri Bottas thought making one-stop was "out of the question" in the Formula 1 British Grand Prix was possible, after losing out to team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the pit stops 1563124752 F1

Verstappen says Vettel apologised for collision Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen says Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel apologised to him immediately after the British Grand Prix for their collision during the race 1563119347 F1

