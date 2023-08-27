Subscribe
Previous / Massa's 2008 F1 title legal challenge 'for justice, not money' Next / GPS analysis: How close was Norris to Dutch F1 pole without ‘worst’ end to lap?
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes do not see claimed Alpine F1 power deficit

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has sided with Ferrari by suggesting Alpine is overblowing claims that its engine is significantly underpowered and needs special FIA dispensation to catch up.

Matt Kew
By:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

When the F1 Commission met at last month’s Belgian Grand Prix, the topic of engine equalisation was on the agenda.

This followed claims from Alpine that its power unit supplier Renault needed to recover a potential 30bhp deficit relative to rivals Ferrari, Mercedes and Honda.

Presently, F1 has an engine performance freeze. As such, Renault elected to target power with its split-turbo 2022 engine design at the expense of reliability. The rules allow the manufacturer to modify its set-up in order to improve its durability only.

But amid the concern that its engine performance was lacking, Alpine management met with other teams to see if support for performance-balancing measures could be agreed.

However, Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur raised his doubts about the scale of the problem. He said exceptional circumstances could be allowed for manufacturers who were “completely out of range” but he was “not sure that Renault is so far away”.

Wolff has now reinforced this, saying that Mercedes’ own measurements suggest the Renault engine does not fall beyond a 3% performance deficit relative to rivals to permit special dispensation.

Asked whether extra development hours should be afforded to Renault, the Austrian said: “How we designed the regulations was that for 2026, if one of the constructors would fall outside of 3% to the best power unit, we would allow them to have more dyno time and we would act in best faith and find regulations.

“Now, we’re not talking 2026, but we’re mid into those regulations and it’s true it’s frozen.

“But Fred is absolutely right, we don’t see anything close to 3%.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Wolff added that the rulebook could not be changed “on the fly” and that Renault needed to “sort it out” independently.

He continued: “Number two, we cannot make up regulations on the fly just because someone doesn’t perform.

“Therefore, if you’re going to change them for the next cycle, then fine, but I think that with 3% we are in a good place and certainly not fiddle with the PU or give them more fuel flow or any of these things.

“Work yourself out, the same would be for us, I might be biting my tongue in three years.

“Work yourself out, you’re getting more dyno time and sort it out.”

shares
comments

Related video

Massa's 2008 F1 title legal challenge 'for justice, not money'

GPS analysis: How close was Norris to Dutch F1 pole without ‘worst’ end to lap?
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits

Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits

Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Latest news

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

INDY IndyCar
Gateway

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd

BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd

BTCC BTCC
Donington Grand Prix Circuit

BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

F1 Formula 1

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
GP Racing

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors  The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe