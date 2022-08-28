Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen: Spa track changes will create "more cautious" Belgian GP start Next / The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Wolff questions Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has questioned the wisdom of Oscar Piastri’s now infamous tweet in response to Alpine’s announcement that he would drive for the Formula 1 team in 2023.

Adam Cooper
By:
Wolff questions Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet

In the wake of Fernando Alonso’s move to Aston Martin, Alpine moved quickly to confirm its intention to give Piastri the race seat.

However, the team was already well aware that Piastri had also signed a contract with McLaren, and intended to race for the Woking outfit.

Piastri quickly took to social media to make it clear that he had no intention of taking up the Alpine seat, concluding his post with “this is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year".

Piastri’s snubbing of the team that invested in his career has not been well received across the paddock, especially by teams that also run junior programmes and support drivers as they make their way through the ranks.

“I have bigger problems than enjoy to sit on the balcony like in The Muppet Show to watch the show pan out in front of my eyes,” Wolff said when asked by Autosport what he thought of the driver market situation.

“I think it's important that junior programmes are being respected. I think some of the kids should be wary on Twitter what they said about multinational organisations. But I have no insight into the contracts.

“I believe in karma, I believe in integrity. But I'm not here to judge because as I said, I don't know the legal situation.”

 

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner, who has seen dozens of drivers pass through the drink company’s junior programme over the years, also stressed the importance of loyalty.

“I don’t fully understand it, because contractually, that should just never happen,” he told Sky F1.

“I think if Renault and Alpine have invested into his junior career, it’s because you invest in youth because you’re investing in it for the future, and there has to be an element of loyalty within that.

“So I don’t understand obviously contractually what’s going on there. But for him to be even in a position to think that he doesn’t have to drive for Alpine next year, obviously shows there’s something not right.

“Hopefully it’ll get sorted. He’s another great young talent. He drove for the Arden team in Formula 4, Formula Renault, so I know him pretty well.

“He’s a great talent that should be on the grid. Probably there’s been a bit more mess around his debut than there should be.”

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer made it clear that the team will review its support of junior drivers.

“There's lessons to be learned for sure,” said the American. “So we'll have a good backwards look and like anything we'll analyse, and if there's a few things we can do better I'm sure we'll incorporate those in our future dealings.”

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Spa track changes will create "more cautious" Belgian GP start
Previous article

Verstappen: Spa track changes will create "more cautious" Belgian GP start
Next article

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision Belgian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision

Red Bull: Porsche 2026 F1 deal still not done
Formula 1

Red Bull: Porsche 2026 F1 deal still not done

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1 is never too far away from the headlines, and it returned after its summer holidays with a Spa break. From driver market and team news to another pivotal race in the world championship fight, here's 10 of the biggest talking points from the Belgian Grand Prix weekend

Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision

The power unit used by Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix has been returned to Mercedes' powertrains base in Brixworth for inspection following his collision with Fernando Alonso.

2022 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The 2022 Formula 1 season rumbles on this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix on the 2-4 September.

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake

Esteban Ocon channelled his inner Mika Hakkinen by completing a brilliant double pass along the Kemmel Straight at Spa, drawing comparisons to the two-time Formula 1 champion's move in 2000.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
5 h
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
8 h
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.