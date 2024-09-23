Wolff: Horner "stirring s*** up" over hiring Russell for 2026
Wolff is hopeful Russell remains a Mercedes driver "forever" amid his Red Bull counterpart Horner suggesting the Briton is on his radar for 2026
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes his Red Bull Formula 1 rival Christian Horner is just "stirring sh*t up" by namechecking George Russell as a future Red Bull option.
Red Bull's long-term driver line-up has been one of the main conversation topics over the Singapore weekend, with Daniel Ricciardo expected to be replaced ahead of Austin's US Grand Prix by reserve driver Liam Lawson at Red Bull's satellite RB team. The widely anticipated move is part of Red Bull trying to get itself in the best possible position for 2026, with Lawson considered a potential future team-mate to Max Verstappen, unlike the veteran Australian.
Red Bull's conveyor belt of young driver talent faces an apparent mid-term hole, with F2 drivers Isack Hadjar and Ayumu Iwasa all some years away from being bona fide main team candidates, while despite his consistent performances for RB Yuki Tsunoda has yet to win over Horner as a potential F1 frontrunner.
It led to Horner cheekily suggesting on TV that Red Bull might be looking at other teams to find its next driver as a long-term Sergio Perez replacement, namechecking Mercedes' Russell as a potential hire.
"Look, we're not afraid to go out of the pool," Horner told Sky Sports. "George Russell is out of contract at the end of next year. It would be foolish not to take that into consideration.
"There are other drivers, talented drivers, that will be out of contract as well."
His counterpart Wolff swiftly brushed aside Horner's suggestion that Russell is available, dismissing the comments as his long-time rival playing games in the media.
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
"I think he is always stirring sh*t up, it is part of the game," Wolff reposted. "George is a Mercedes driver and has been forever and hopefully will be forever. We have a long contract with him."
Russell signed a two-year extension with Mercedes last summer, taking him and the Silver Arrows to the end of the 2025 season. But when Wolff announced Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Hamilton's replacement in Monza, he suggested there are various options and clauses in Russell's contract to tie him to the marque for years to come.
"These two are the future," Wolff said about Russell and Antonelli. "They have been and will be Mercedes drivers, and therefore we have contracts with George and Kimi that go much longer, that are very complicated in terms of options, etc.
"Mercedes has always been a pressure cooker, but this is where we stand as a team today, we want to go with these two."
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Mercedes "read race wrong" with Hamilton Singapore F1 strategy
Why is F1 off for almost a month after the Singapore Grand Prix?
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache
F1's break to take the sting out of Verstappen's rift with the FIA
McLaren was “taking the p***” in Singapore GP, says Horner
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore
Latest news
Mercedes "read race wrong" with Hamilton Singapore F1 strategy
Alonso: Ferrari "should have won" in Singapore
Obituary: Playboy F1 racer Rupert Keegan billed as 'next James Hunt'
Red Bull head of F1 strategy Courtenay to join McLaren
Autosport Plus
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments