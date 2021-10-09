Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops qualifying, Bottas on pole Next / Leclerc's Turkish GP third on F1 grid came despite "tricky" set-up
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Wolff: Hamilton Turkey progress "tough" after FP2 traffic issues

By:

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff believes it will be tough for Lewis Hamilton to move up in Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix after being alarmed by traffic issues in free practice.

Wolff: Hamilton Turkey progress "tough" after FP2 traffic issues

Hamilton took pole on Saturday ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, but a 10-place grid penalty for a new engine means he will cede the front row to his teammate and to his title rival respectively, and start from 11th.

While Mercedes appears to enjoy a considerable pace advantage at Istanbul Park, Mercedes chief Wolff thinks that it will be hard for Hamilton to move up after witnessing the championship leader being stuck in traffic in Friday practice and he believes the team will have to bank on a clever strategy instead.

"Yesterday in the long run at a certain stage we were behind a Haas and also a Williams and it was very difficult to even come close," Wolff explained to Sky.

"I guess that strategy is more going to be the one that's going to help tomorrow.

"You need to look at the positives that the car is very quick, and we can start from pole.

"On the negative side, it's a weekend where we could have had a front row lockout and we haven't, we need to go to the back and it's not going to be easy with all the cars running on medium in front of him apart from [AlphaTauri's soft tyre running] Yuki Tsunoda. Progress will be a tough one."

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Asked if Bottas will be required to help Hamilton, Wolff said that the best thing the Finn could do is to simply hold off Verstappen and win the race.

"We have to look after ourselves," he said. "Valtteri wants to win the race, and this is the best opportunity, and it's helping Lewis.

"The Red Bulls have been so competitive this weekend and over the long runs, it was worse than on a single lap."

Hamilton was also wary of traffic issues in the race but said his goal to still try and win the race is "not impossible".

"My eyes are still solely set on winning the race," Hamilton told Sky. "It’s going to be very hard from 11th, but not impossible.

Read Also:

"I don’t know what the weather is going to do tomorrow also, so just staying on my toes and making sure that we deliver maximum attack tomorrow.

"I honestly have got to take it one step at a time tomorrow. It’s a long race.

"If I can be higher up early on, then great, but I’ve got to stay out of trouble of course, and that will be my priority initially, and see if it’s possible to pick them off one by one."

He added: "It's not the easiest overtaking at the moment and we're all on the same tyre as well, so I imagine tomorrow is going to be difficult to move up."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops qualifying, Bottas on pole

Previous article

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops qualifying, Bottas on pole

Next article

Leclerc's Turkish GP third on F1 grid came despite "tricky" set-up

Leclerc's Turkish GP third on F1 grid came despite "tricky" set-up
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

7 h
2
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

5 h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP

1 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

2 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops qualifying, Bottas on pole

2 h
Latest news
Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation
F1

Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation

3m
F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more
F1

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more

4m
Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton
F1

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

1 h
Russell disappointed mistake cost Williams ‘another special Saturday’
F1

Russell disappointed mistake cost Williams ‘another special Saturday’

1 h
Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP
F1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP

1 h
Latest videos
What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza 08:41
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza

More
Filip Cleeren
Horner: "Balance mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkish GP FP2 struggles Turkish GP
Formula 1

Horner: "Balance mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkish GP FP2 struggles

Montoya: Norris now knows he can get the job done in F1
Video Inside
Formula 1

Montoya: Norris now knows he can get the job done in F1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Trending Today

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops qualifying, Bottas on pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops qualifying, Bottas on pole

Alpine reveals set-up ‘drift’ triggered Alonso/Ocon differences
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine reveals set-up ‘drift’ triggered Alonso/Ocon differences

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
22 h
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021

Latest news

Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

Russell disappointed mistake cost Williams ‘another special Saturday’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell disappointed mistake cost Williams ‘another special Saturday’

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.