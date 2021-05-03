Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Why the FIA doesn't buy Red Bull's track limits gripes Next / Portuguese Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

Wolff: "Exceptional" displays now Hamilton’s standard in F1

By:

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes it “makes no sense” to discuss Lewis Hamilton’s “exceptional” Formula 1 performances, saying they are now his regular standard.

Wolff: "Exceptional" displays now Hamilton's standard in F1

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton scored the 97th victory of his career in Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix, passing Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas en route to the race win.

Hamilton said after his win that he found the race mentally and physically draining, having recovered from a slip-up on the restart after the safety car that dropped him to third place.

Mercedes has found itself neck-and-neck with Red Bull in the early part of the 2021 season, marking its closest title challenge since it scrapped with Ferrari in 2018.

Asked whether it had been a magic Hamilton display that had been the difference against Red Bull at Portimao, Mercedes chief Wolff said his high level performance was simply the standard he sets himself.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“I think we had a good car, [it was] first time we were really able to compete for pole,” Wolff said.

“Maybe we were a tenth off. A good race car, but again, also very close to the Red Bulls, and he just drove an immaculate race.

“It makes no sense to talk about these exceptional Lewis performances, because they have been quite regular.

“It’s his standard now, and I think he sets that standard to himself.”

The result marked Hamilton’s second victory of the 2021 season, allowing him to open up an eight-point lead in the drivers’ championship over Red Bull rival Verstappen.

Hamilton and Verstappen have fought on-track at all three races so far this year, but have been fair in their battles.

Read Also:

Wolff said he expected the on-track fights to remain respectful as both knew how costly a DNF could be to their title hopes.

“I think they are not crossing the line on the track yet, because the risk of losing points is just too big,” Wolff said.

“But it’s going to go head-to-head, and certainly the rivalry may increase or not.

“I see Lewis completely relaxed about the situation. He enjoys every bit working with the team and getting us up to speed because we weren’t there.

“It’s just a fun place.”

Mercedes also managed to extend its lead in the constructors’ championship over Red Bull to 18 points thanks to a double-podium finish, with Bottas taking third place.

Asked by Autosport if he expected to be in such a position during Mercedes’ difficult pre-season test running, Wolff replied: “No, I wouldn’t have believed that, because I am so in a way reliant on probabilities and math.

“Based on these facts, I wouldn’t have expected to be on pole twice and winning two races. That was not what my brain would have told me.”

Why the FIA doesn't buy Red Bull's track limits gripes

Why the FIA doesn't buy Red Bull's track limits gripes

Portuguese Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Portuguese Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Luke Smith
Luke Smith
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel Monaco GP
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton grateful for "crappy days" like F1 Monaco GP to learn from Monaco GP
Formula 1

Hamilton grateful for "crappy days" like F1 Monaco GP to learn from

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

How long can F1 2021's brewing title battle stay clean? Plus
Formula 1

How long can F1 2021's brewing title battle stay clean?

Mercedes
Mercedes
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Mercedes thought Hamilton's Monaco strategy had "bigger potential" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Mercedes thought Hamilton's Monaco strategy had "bigger potential"

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
4m
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1's Monaco midfield battle

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn't a better F1 race

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1's worst car isn't inhibiting 'smart' Schumacher

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021

