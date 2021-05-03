Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Hamilton took a “completely different journey” to Portugal victory Next / Wolff: "Exceptional" displays now Hamilton’s standard in F1
Formula 1 Analysis

Why the FIA doesn't buy Red Bull's track limits gripes

By:

Red Bull could not hide its annoyance after the Portuguese Grand Prix that Max Verstappen had lost the extra Formula 1 fastest lap point for abusing track limits.

Why the FIA doesn't buy Red Bull's track limits gripes

Having seen the win taken away from the Dutchman at the Bahrain GP when he ran wide while overtaking Lewis Hamilton for the lead, and a lap good enough for pole position in Portimao deleted for going off circuit, Verstappen's final fastest lap effort was also scrubbed after he ran off the track at the penultimate corner.

Verstappen himself called it "odd" that he had been singled out for running wide at Turn 14, while Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko was much more outspoken.

"Now we've lost the victory, fastest lap, and pole position," Marko said on Sky Sports Germany after the race. "All good things come in threes. I hope that's the end of it.

"Something has to change. Either you make a boundary with kerbs or you make gravel or something. If you go out, there's an automatic penalty."

But while the subject of track limits has been ongoing all season, and Red Bull has been in the spotlight of some key decisions on it, the FIA rebuffs suggestions there is a lack of consistency in the application of the rules.

As F1 race director Michael Masi pointed out after the Portuguese GP, Verstappen certainly was not alone in getting lap times deleted in the race.

"I think there were a number of lap times that were deleted during the race," he said. "Also there were a few that were deleted during qualifying, and obviously we had a greater number that had less of an impact in the practice sessions that were deleted.

"So I think that shows that we were policing the track limits for everyone equally."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

While Verstappen was the only driver to lose a lap time for running wide at Turn 14 in the race, 13 drivers had times deleted for running wide at Turn 1 during the grand prix, with a further four (including Verstappen) losing a lap time for running off at Turn 4.

And while Verstappen may have believed that track limits at Turn 14 were not being policed, the FIA had been clear in revised race notes issued on Saturday morning that the corner was being judged.

Masi said: "It was consistent in with the manner in which the event notes were portrayed, particularly the additional version three that went out on Saturday morning. And that was following the discussion at the drivers' meeting about what would and wouldn't be tolerated."

Those Saturday race notes had said: "The track limits at the exit of Turn 14 are defined as when no part of the car remains in contact with the red and white kerb."

So when Verstappen indeed ran past the kerb, it was a clear breach of the regulations.

As Masi explained: "Following a review of what happened on Friday in particular, Turn 14 was being used far more [this year].

"It wasn't an issue in 2020 but became one in 2021. So, as a result, I gave all of the drivers the latitude to use the red and white kerb at that corner in a similar manner to Turn 5.

"However, they were told that if they gained a lasting advantage out of each of those, which there is a number of examples being overtaking a car, faster in a mini-sector, whatever it may have been, that it will be looked at.

"Having looked at it post-race, it's very clear that Max was a) off the track, but b) that he was faster in that mini-sector than anyone, and as a result got the fastest lap of the race, which is a world championship point."

Did Norris get away with it? 

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and the rest of the field

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and the rest of the field

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

One of Red Bull's gripes about lack of consistent application rules was its belief that Lando Norris had managed to overtake Sergio Perez off track during their battle for fourth place.

Red Bull felt that Norris had gained a momentum advantage when he ran wide coming out of Turn 4 on the safety car restart lap. This extra speed appeared to allow him to slingshot past Perez on the run down to Turn 5.

Perez himself said: "I lost the position out of Turn 4 to Lando. I saw that he was completely off the track - and I didn't defend him – but that wasn't the case, so I misjudged it there. It was a bit of a shame because that cost me my race."

Read Also:

Speaking after the grand prix, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner had said: "Norris passed him fully off the track. Again, another track limits inconsistency."

But Masi says he does not understand Red Bull's complaint on this one, having been asked to look at the matter during the race.

"That was actually reported by Red Bull during the race, and was reviewed," explained Masi. "No, Lando did not overtake Sergio at Turn 4 outside of the track. It was a passing manoeuvre under brakes into Turn 5 at the end of a DRS zone."

shares
comments

Related video

How Hamilton took a “completely different journey” to Portugal victory

Previous article

How Hamilton took a “completely different journey” to Portugal victory

Next article

Wolff: "Exceptional" displays now Hamilton’s standard in F1

Wolff: "Exceptional" displays now Hamilton’s standard in F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
Latest news
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
F1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

3m
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

1h
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
18h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
19h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Binotto praises Leclerc appearing at Monaco F1 podium Monaco GP
Formula 1

Binotto praises Leclerc appearing at Monaco F1 podium

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko Monaco GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure
Formula 1

Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight Spanish GP Plus
Formula 1

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
3m
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021

Trending Today

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Latest news

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.