Formula 1 News

Win tickets to Monza and meet McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo

Do you consider yourself a SuperFan of the McLaren F1 Team? Just imagine yourself enjoying the full race experience with the championship-winning team at next month’s Italian Grand Prix and getting to meet Daniel Ricciardo. Imagine no more… One lucky winner will get this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as well as an incredible $5,000 spending money, all thanks to McLaren F1 Team’s official partner partypoker.

Win tickets to Monza and meet McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo

To be in with a chance of winning this dream competition all you have to do is correctly identify which classic Formula 1 circuit Daniel Ricciardo is describing in a short online video in the Access Hub area of the partypoker.com website. This is a new portal where the SuperFans of the McLaren F1 Team have the opportunity to enter competitions and gain exclusive access to the heart of this legendary outfit.

First prize in this amazing competition will reward one winner and their friend to a full McLaren F1 Team experience at the Italian Grand Prix at the fabled Monza circuit. This will also include a 15-minute meet-and-greet with McLaren F1 Team’s racer Daniel Ricciardo*. The winner will also receive $5,000 to travel to and attend the Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit on Sunday 13th September, 2021.

And there are more prizes up for grabs. Second prize includes one of four pairs of grandstand tickets for the Sunday of the Italian Grand Prix, while third prize will be one of 10 official McLaren F1 Team-branded caps. Don’t miss out on this brilliant opportunity!

 

In a 30-second clip on the Access Hub of the PartyPoker.com website, Australian Daniel Ricciardo describes the opening corners of a classic Formula 1 circuit. He talks about the direction and speeds of the bends as well as scenery from behind the wheel of his race car. With a choice of five venues, you only have to choose the one which you think is the correct answer to have a chance of winning one of these exciting prizes.

Although Ricciardo is a seven-time grand grix winner, he has yet to stand on the famous Monza podium, which overlooks the long pitstraight and is crowded with passionate fans after the end of the race. You too could be part of this unrivalled experience. With Ricciardo’s McLaren F1 Team performing so highly in the first half of the 2021 season, the 32-year-old will be hoping to secure a strong result at the fast and challenging Monza circuit.

Beginning this year, McLaren F1 Team has partnered with Entain, the leading global sports betting and gaming entertainment group and Entain’s brands: PartyCasino and partypoker. Since the Monaco Grand Prix the PartyCasino logo has appeared on the halo of the MCL35 cars and also on the helmet of Daniel Ricciardo. Both the McLaren F1 Team and partner Entain share a track record when it comes to delivering entertainment through cutting-edge innovation, underpinned by a common approach to safety, responsibility and risk-management.

A McLaren fan holds up a flag

A McLaren fan holds up a flag

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

To enter the competition and for a full list of terms and conditions (which includes being over the age of 25) please access the new portal for dedicated content and exclusive experiences for McLaren F1 Team SuperFans at the PartyPoker Access Hub at https://www.partypoker.com/en/p/access - the closing date is 30th August, 2021.

*If due to Covid-19 restrictions a physical meet-and-greet is not possible, the promoter reserves the right to substitute for a virtual meet-and-greet.

