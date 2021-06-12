Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour
Formula 1 News

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

By:

Williams has tweaked the design of the bargeboards on its FW43B Formula 1 car in a bid to reduce the wind sensitivity problem it has faced so far this year.

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

Williams entered the 2021 season looking to continue the progress it showed last year with the updated FW43 car, while also pushing more resources to the new car designs planned for 2022.

The team said last month that it was in the “final throes” of developing its car for this year as it battles with Haas to avoid finishing last in the standings.

One of the big weaknesses drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi have felt with the FW43B car is its wind sensitivity, which proved a particular problem at the Bahrain season-opener.

High winds were also experienced at times across last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku - which is nicknamed the ‘City of Winds’ - but Williams sought to remedy this by tweaking the design of the bargeboards on the car.

Williams head of vehicle performance Dave Robson explained that the ‘tunnelling’ nature of the Baku street track meant the winds were not as severe as expected, meaning the upcoming races at Paul Ricard and Silverstone would be more suitable to judge the changes.

“I think the sheltering does help, because you end up with more of a Monaco-style tunnelling of the air rather than the big crosswind gusts that you get at Silverstone, for example,” Robson explained.

“I guess we’ll find out more at Paul Ricard, where it will likely be windy up there.

“There are some changes on George’s car [in Baku], around the bargeboard area, which is designed to hopefully improve that side of the car.

“But to be honest, we weren’t really able to evaluate how well it was working in that regard on Friday.

“So, I think the big test will be the next three or four events I guess.”

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Williams was forced to switch back to a previous specification of Russell’s power unit after an issue on his car in FP3, but the more recent engine is expected to be reusable.

Read Also:

Russell was nevertheless able to make it through to Q2 in Baku, qualifying 15th, with Robson explaining that there was not much performance lost by going back to an older engine.

“I don’t have any numbers, it’s actually very small,” Robson said.

“You’re allowed to do so little with the power units, it’s essentially just a new version of the same thing, more or less.

“The degradation on these power units is impressively small these days. It’s not like the old days where there was clear degradation.

“It would have cost him a little bit, just by virtue of being a bit older. But actually, not too much to be honest - not enough to have made any places, that’s for sure.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

Previous article

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

6h
2
Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

20h
3
WEC

Portimao WEC: Di Resta completes LMP2 clean sweep of practice

9min
4
WEC

Portimao WEC: LMP2s lock out top three in FP2, di Resta quickest

4h
5
Formula 1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

36min
Latest news
Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem
F1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

36m
Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus
F1

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

4h
Street track poles don't reflect Ferrari’s true performance - Binotto
F1

Street track poles don't reflect Ferrari’s true performance - Binotto

5h
Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
F1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

6h
How fast is an F1 car? Top speeds of F1, IndyCar, MotoGP and more
F1

How fast is an F1 car? Top speeds of F1, IndyCar, MotoGP and more

21h
Latest videos
Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Street track poles don't reflect Ferrari’s true performance - Binotto
Formula 1

Street track poles don't reflect Ferrari’s true performance - Binotto

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Williams More
Williams
Russell: Zero points for Williams wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure Canadian GP
Formula 1

Russell: Zero points for Williams wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure

Williams announces Roberts to leave, Capito to take on F1 team principal duties
Formula 1

Williams announces Roberts to leave, Capito to take on F1 team principal duties

Why Russell has an eye on the bigger picture Plus
Formula 1

Why Russell has an eye on the bigger picture

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. STUART CODLING weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising

Formula 1
4h
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Plus

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Plus

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

OPINION: After consecutive street races with contrasting highlights, one theme stood out which has become a prevalent issue with modern Formula 1 cars. But is there a way to solve it or, at least, reach a happy middle ground to help all parties?

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku Plus

The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku

OPINION: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had elements that make Formula 1 really exciting – unpredictability and shock results. This resulted in heartbreak for several of the championship’s regular contenders and joy for others who rarely reach the ultimate limelight. And one of those on the Baku podium is riding a wave of form he’s keen to continue

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Plus

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

OPINION: With the global pandemic still lingering, Singapore's grand prix has been cancelled for 2021, with more looking likely to follow. Although Formula 1 has TV deals and profits to chase, retaining a 23-race calendar could be most harmful to those who sacrifice the most for the championship

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2021
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Plus

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022
Road racing Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

Portimao WEC: Di Resta completes LMP2 clean sweep of practice
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: Di Resta completes LMP2 clean sweep of practice

Portimao WEC: LMP2s lock out top three in FP2, di Resta quickest
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: LMP2s lock out top three in FP2, di Resta quickest

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus
National National

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

How fast is an F1 car? Top speeds of F1, IndyCar, MotoGP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How fast is an F1 car? Top speeds of F1, IndyCar, MotoGP and more

Latest news

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

Street track poles don't reflect Ferrari’s true performance - Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Street track poles don't reflect Ferrari’s true performance - Binotto

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.