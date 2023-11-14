Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Alfa Romeo commits to all-new F1 car for 2024

Alfa Romeo has committed to an all-new Formula 1 car for 2024 after reaching the conclusion its current concept has hit the end of the road.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Published
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

The team, which will revert to its Sauber name from next year ahead of it becoming Audi in 2026, has had a challenging campaign with its C43 car not having delivered the step forward hoped for.

Drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu have scored just 16 points between them and the squad is currently ninth in the constructors' championship, four points ahead of bottom outfit Haas.

As part of an evaluation that the team has done at its Hinwil base, following the arrival of new technical director James Key, Alfa has decided that there is no point trying to eke further gains from its current design next year.

Instead, the Swiss squad will embark on an all-new direction with its C44 that it hopes will address the weak points from this season.

Alfa Romeo team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi said that Key had been instrumental in helping the team lean towards doing something different for 2024.

"He started the first week of September, so he's also contributing to next year's car, to our C44 car," explained Alunni Bravi.

"We reviewed completely the project, together with him, and thanks to his experience we went through an in-depth analysis of all the areas of the car, taking decisions.

"So, next year's car will not be an evolution of this year's car, because we think that there are some limits in this concept that we cannot exploit further. So, we will really have a completely new car from chassis to suspension, everything, all the areas.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

"Of course, it's easy to identify the problems, but then you need to be able to fix it. So, we are working hard, the group is growing.

"We have new appointments that are joining, and that will be able to contribute also to next year's car but the answer will be given to all of us next year in Bahrain."

Read Also:

Alunni Bravi said he has no doubts that drivers Bottas and Zhou were able to produce everything that Alfa Romeo needed if they were given the right equipment.

"If we are able to provide a performing car to our drivers, there they can deliver," he said. "But it's really a matter of giving them everything that they need to perform.

"There is no issue with our drivers. They are experienced, and we have seen that they can contribute with points.

"But the matter is to have a stronger car with more performance in any track condition, with every tyre temperature, so all the elements.

"This has been our weakest point. Too many up and downs and not consistent throughout the season."

shares
comments
Previous article General Motors registers to join F1 as engine manufacturer from 2028
Next article Lia Block joins Williams Driver Academy, will race for ART in 2024 F1 Academy
Jonathan Noble
More
Jonathan Noble
F1 teams reveal special Las Vegas GP liveries

F1 teams reveal special Las Vegas GP liveries

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 teams reveal special Las Vegas GP liveries F1 teams reveal special Las Vegas GP liveries

McLaren: 2024 F1 car changes have to go beyond just aero

McLaren: 2024 F1 car changes have to go beyond just aero

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

McLaren: 2024 F1 car changes have to go beyond just aero McLaren: 2024 F1 car changes have to go beyond just aero

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Sauber
More
Sauber
Audi commitment to F1 is unwavering, insists Sauber

Audi commitment to F1 is unwavering, insists Sauber

Formula 1

Audi commitment to F1 is unwavering, insists Sauber Audi commitment to F1 is unwavering, insists Sauber

Friday favourite: The brief F1 pairing that brought “fun” to Sauber

Friday favourite: The brief F1 pairing that brought “fun” to Sauber

Formula 1

Friday favourite: The brief F1 pairing that brought “fun” to Sauber Friday favourite: The brief F1 pairing that brought “fun” to Sauber

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test

DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test

WEC WEC
Bahrain November testing

DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test

Krack: 'Lights never went off' at Aston Martin factory during F1 slump

Krack: 'Lights never went off' at Aston Martin factory during F1 slump

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Krack: 'Lights never went off' at Aston Martin factory during F1 slump Krack: 'Lights never went off' at Aston Martin factory during F1 slump

Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign

Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign

Road Road racing

Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign

How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill

How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill

MISC General
Gran Turismo film

How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe