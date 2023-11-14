Alfa Romeo commits to all-new F1 car for 2024

The team, which will revert to its Sauber name from next year ahead of it becoming Audi in 2026, has had a challenging campaign with its C43 car not having delivered the step forward hoped for.

Drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu have scored just 16 points between them and the squad is currently ninth in the constructors' championship, four points ahead of bottom outfit Haas.

As part of an evaluation that the team has done at its Hinwil base, following the arrival of new technical director James Key, Alfa has decided that there is no point trying to eke further gains from its current design next year.

Instead, the Swiss squad will embark on an all-new direction with its C44 that it hopes will address the weak points from this season.

Alfa Romeo team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi said that Key had been instrumental in helping the team lean towards doing something different for 2024.

"He started the first week of September, so he's also contributing to next year's car, to our C44 car," explained Alunni Bravi.

"We reviewed completely the project, together with him, and thanks to his experience we went through an in-depth analysis of all the areas of the car, taking decisions.

"So, next year's car will not be an evolution of this year's car, because we think that there are some limits in this concept that we cannot exploit further. So, we will really have a completely new car from chassis to suspension, everything, all the areas.

Photo by: Alfa Romeo Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

"Of course, it's easy to identify the problems, but then you need to be able to fix it. So, we are working hard, the group is growing.

"We have new appointments that are joining, and that will be able to contribute also to next year's car but the answer will be given to all of us next year in Bahrain."

Alunni Bravi said he has no doubts that drivers Bottas and Zhou were able to produce everything that Alfa Romeo needed if they were given the right equipment.

"If we are able to provide a performing car to our drivers, there they can deliver," he said. "But it's really a matter of giving them everything that they need to perform.

"There is no issue with our drivers. They are experienced, and we have seen that they can contribute with points.

"But the matter is to have a stronger car with more performance in any track condition, with every tyre temperature, so all the elements.

"This has been our weakest point. Too many up and downs and not consistent throughout the season."