Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024

Williams team boss James Vowles says Pat Fry's arrival as chief technical officer will help the Formula 1 team "completely shift direction" in 2024.

Pat Fry, Williams Chief Technical Officer

Fry started working at Williams in November after leaving a similar role at Alpine earlier this year, as a key figure in overhauling the team after years of underinvestment.

The former Benetton, Ferrari and McLaren man has been tasked with identifying and providing what each technical department at Grove needs for long-term success.

Fry started too late to have a drastic impact on Williams' launch car for the 2024 season, but Vowles believes that while Fry's focus is on longer-term strategy, he will soon prove valuable as the team boss tries to steer the squad into a new direction.

"I joined at a point this year where we could still have an impact on the car, but next year is really the sort of putting together of minds as to how we completely shift direction. And I'm actually really looking forward to how that turns out in four or five months' time," Vowles said.

"More so I've got Pat alongside me now. He knows how to do this, he's revered up and down the lane, ask anyone near enough and you've got a good chap in Pat.

"You're not going to change your chassis, but with the direction of travel we are in there are still things we can tune before we get to Bahrain."

Alex Albon, Williams Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Williams Racing

Alex Albon, who scored 27 of Williams' 28 points this year, said he was excited to get someone with Fry's experience and expertise on board.

"Obviously, he's just joined the team, I think he's getting up to speed very quickly," Albon added. "I feel like he's understanding the areas we need to improve in as well, which he will offer that guidance and mentorship to the team, so I'm very excited to have him on board."

Williams finished seventh in 2023 after turning off its car development early, holding off a late challenge from a resurgent AlphaTauri.

Albon hopes that the approach will reap rewards in 2024.

"I think we've sacrificed a lot this year to get to focus on next year's car, we haven't upgraded for much longer than our rivals, he added. "That can only really be a good thing. We did the bare minimum to finish P7 and now we're eyes on to next year.

"Obviously having Pat on board [will help], and it will be James' first proper year where he's had true leadership in the development of the car, so let's see."

