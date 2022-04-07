Will four DRS Zones Help F1's Racing in Australia?

A lot has changed since the last time the paddock congregated in Melbourne - including the Albert Park circuit itself, which has undergone a number of changes to try and improve the on-track spectacle.

But one of the biggest talking points heading into the race weekend is the decision to have four DRS zones around the track, marking a first for F1.

The overtaking aid has been key to the fights for victory in the first two races of the year, but has F1 gone too far by having four zones in Melbourne?

Luke Smith is joined by Andrew van Leeuwen to discuss the decision to have so many zones, the track changes at Albert Park, and what the first impressions from the Supercars drivers were after their running on Thursday.