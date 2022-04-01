F1's Australian GP track changes: What's changed at Albert Park and why?
Australia's Albert Park Circuit has undergone some changes since F1 last raced there in 2019, but how has the track changed and will it improve racing? Find out here.
The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle
The start to the 2022 Formula 1 season has been thrilling, as Ferrari and Red Bull battled for dominance in cars that are more or less matched - but are achieving the lap time in different ways. But, how teams approach development under the new cost cap rules will play a key factor in the title battle going forward
Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1
OPINION: From having no races in America between 2007 and 2012, Formula 1 will now boast three Stateside contests in 2023 when Las Vegas returns to the calendar with a Saturday night race slated for a November slot. It's a big moment for F1, as it shows just how far it has come under the ownership of Liberty Media
Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?
OPINION: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have engaged in two thrilling wheel-to-wheel scraps from the opening two 2022 Formula 1 races. Those haven’t ended in controversy, which has raised a question over how their rivalry compares to Verstappen’s against Lewis Hamilton in 2021
Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1
With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022
Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller
For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise
Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one