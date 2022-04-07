Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Will four DRS Zones Help F1's Racing in Australia? Next / Top five Australian F1 drivers ranked: Brabham, Ricciardo, Webber and more
Formula 1 News

Audi and Porsche hold fire on final F1 decision

Audi and Porsche want to wait until after Formula 1’s 2026 engine regulations are announced before committing to entering the championship, the German car makers have indicated.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Audi and Porsche hold fire on final F1 decision

After months of speculation that point to the companies joining F1, a short statement issued after a board meeting on Thursday formally laid out the road map for its involvement.

While there was no confirmation that it had given the final green light to an entry, as had been anticipated, it was made clear that both Audi and Porsche would likely get the go-ahead once the 2026 engine rules were finalised by the FIA.

Both companies have been clear that the new engine formula coming into play for that date must be cost effective, and do away with complex technology like the MGU-H that other manufacturers have had a head start with.

In a short statement issued after Thursday’s meeting, it was confirmed that both Audi and Porsche discussed plans for a ‘potential F1 entry’.

It said: “This gives our company the opportunity to demonstrate "Vorsprung durch Technik" in the pinnacle of motorsport from 2026.

“We have not yet made a decision as we are currently in the final evaluation phase. At this point, the new regulations for 2026 and subsequent years are not yet available. These will set out far-reaching changes to make the sport more sustainable, which is a prerequisite for Audi’s possible entry.

“Audi Sport is discussing these matters directly with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). Our decision will be announced as soon it has been made.”

An aerial view of the grid prior to the start

An aerial view of the grid prior to the start

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

While there is not yet an official go-ahead for the entry, the plans for Porsche and Audi in F1 are understood to be quite advanced though.

On the Porsche front, it looks almost certain to tie-up with Red Bull from 2026, where it could make use of the team’s new powertrains division to help fast-track its arrival as a competitive force in F1.

Read Also:

In terms of Audi’s potential partnerships, its plans are not so concrete.

It has been most strongly linked with the McLaren team, but sources have indicated that the chances of a deal appear to be fading.

With Audi wanting to take ownership of a team rather than just be engine supplier, it has been suggested that the option of a McLaren takeover may be too expensive and not something that the Woking-based team is especially eager for.

That has opened the door for other opportunities, with speculation suggesting that Aston Martin could now be in the frame for an Audi partnership.

Sources have suggested that talks have already taken place, and the opportunity of an Audi buyout could offer an alternative long-term plan for Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll, whose outfit has failed to make progress in F1 since its rebranding last year.

shares
comments
Will four DRS Zones Help F1's Racing in Australia?
Previous article

Will four DRS Zones Help F1's Racing in Australia?
Next article

Top five Australian F1 drivers ranked: Brabham, Ricciardo, Webber and more

Top five Australian F1 drivers ranked: Brabham, Ricciardo, Webber and more
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP Australian GP
Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen Australian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Vettel slams "joke" F1 Australian GP scooter fine Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel slams "joke" F1 Australian GP scooter fine

Vettel insists he was given permission to ride moped after Australian GP practice Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel insists he was given permission to ride moped after Australian GP practice

The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022  Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022 

Latest news

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
23 h
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start Plus

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders Plus

Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders

On the back of the increasing popularity of Formula 1, helped in part by the effect of Netflix's Drive to Survive, the championship's presence in America has swollen. But as reviews for Netflix's F1 docuseries begin to fall, keeping hold of US interest could result in a return to a once-used artificial means of keeping the title race open

Formula 1
Apr 5, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Plus

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their team-mates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.