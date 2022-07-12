Why were there so many penalties at F1's Austrian GP?

But it was a race that kept the stewards incredibly busy as an array of on-track incidents meant almost half the grid received some kind of sanction.

Although there was action for some on-track collisions, including repeats of incidents from previous years at the Red Bull Ring, the majority of steward action in the race related to track limits after 43 breaches for crossing the white line.

The top three finishers also faced a post-race investigation over their physios interacting with them before being weighed, ending a busy day for the race officials.

Did the FIA stewards go too far with their Austria action? Or was this the consistency the drivers have been asking for all along? Debriefing all the action from Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, Autosport F1 reporter Luke Smith is joined by Autosport F1 editor Matt Kew for the latest edition of Paddock Packdown.