Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

By:

Lewis Hamilton may be serving a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix, but it does not mark the end of Mercedes’ engine concerns.

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

Hamilton will start from 11th place at Istanbul Park after Mercedes was forced into changing the internal combustion engine (ICE) on his power unit, exceeding the season limit of three elements.

The charge to pole on Saturday helped Hamilton “limit the loss” from his penalty that Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said it was “clear” had to be taken at one stage in the remaining races.

But unlike Red Bull, which lost one of its engines on Max Verstappen’s car in the crash at Silverstone, Mercedes’ change suggested that a concern had arisen on the ICE - after all, none had been lost.

Mercedes has seen its previous power unit advantage get ebbed away this year after a significant step forward by Honda for its final F1 season, having fast-tracked its planned updates for 2022 to give Red Bull a boost in the title fight.

Wolff opened up about the issue that had emerged on the engine, saying that when teams “push the boundaries with power unit performance”, it was inevitable that they would “experience some obstacles”.

“Our power units have been the most reliable since the introduction of the hybrid engines in 2014,” Wolff said.

“Because these boundaries are being pushed, we have seen examples of, let’s say, unusual noises, within the combustion engine that aren’t completely understood at that stage yet, and therefore caused some trouble in the past.

“We had engines that basically failed, and now it’s about containing the problem, because in that phase, redesigning parts is not something you would tackle.”

The proximity to the end of the season and current in-season freeze on power unit development means it is not as simple as working on a fix and implementing it. The added challenge for Mercedes in resolving the issue is the incoming power unit freeze at the start of 2022, locking in the engines until the introduction of the next generation of power units.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"Balancing performance and reliability has always been the key metric in the past couple of years, and it will be also going forward,” Wolff said.

“We will not be carrying any deficits into next year, because the deficits are being understood. And now it’s about finding solutions that contain these.”

Hamilton said after qualifying on Saturday that he thought winning in Turkey on Sunday would be “very hard from 11th, but not impossible”, with the fact the team only took an ICE and not a full power unit ensuring he was not resigned to a back-of-grid start. 

“The other parts like the turbo or the other auxiliary elements are in wonderful shape and really happy, easily within the mileage limits,” Wolff said. “Therefore we didn’t need to take new components.”

Hamilton also claimed after qualifying that he had been “pushing to hopefully keep engine number three” to avoid the penalty. Wolff acknowledged that while it was still in the pool and available for Mercedes to use through the rest of the season, it would have to plan its usage carefully.

“The question is how and when do we want to deploy [engine] number three which is still in the pool,” Wolff said.

“That’s something we need to assess in the next couple of races. Because you could decide whether to run it only on Fridays, or also run it on Saturday or Sunday.”

He added: “We still have the third engine to help with that but we are not quite sure how far we want to push this engine. It is not necessarily only milage, it is more about understanding a different reliability topic.”

Containing the engine issue will be an additional task for Mercedes to juggle amid the fierce title fight against Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

The focus will be on getting to the bottom of the issue in time for next year’s engine freeze, as well as ensuring any limitations are managed through the final phase of this year in order to any further setbacks.

shares
comments

Related video

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health

Previous article

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

20 h
2
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1

46 min
3
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

23 h
4
Formula 1

F1 teams facing "game theory" strategy battle in Turkish GP

24 min
5
Formula 1

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more

15 h
Latest news
Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
F1

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

13m
How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health
F1

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health

14m
F1 teams facing "game theory" strategy battle in Turkish GP
F1

F1 teams facing "game theory" strategy battle in Turkish GP

24m
Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1
F1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1

46m
Mercedes "in a better place" to fight Red Bull than before F1 summer break
F1

Mercedes "in a better place" to fight Red Bull than before F1 summer break

15 h
Latest videos
What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza 08:41
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health Turkish GP
Formula 1

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health

Mercedes "in a better place" to fight Red Bull than before F1 summer break Turkish GP
Formula 1

Mercedes "in a better place" to fight Red Bull than before F1 summer break

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’ Turkish GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change Turkish GP
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Trending Today

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

F1 teams facing "game theory" strategy battle in Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams facing "game theory" strategy battle in Turkish GP

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops qualifying, Bottas on pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops qualifying, Bottas on pole

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021

Latest news

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health

F1 teams facing "game theory" strategy battle in Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams facing "game theory" strategy battle in Turkish GP

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.