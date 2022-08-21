Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Albon: "Value of success" main difference between Red Bull and Williams in F1
Formula 1 News

Why Ricciardo sees Perez as proof of how quickly F1 careers can turnaround

Daniel Ricciardo says the turnaround in Sergio Perez’s career serves as proof of how quickly things can change in Formula 1. 

Luke Smith
By:
Why Ricciardo sees Perez as proof of how quickly F1 careers can turnaround

Ricciardo looks set to leave McLaren at the end of the 2022 season as the team looks to agree terms to end his contract early, having swooped to sign Oscar Piastri to partner Lando Norris.

It will bring to an end two difficult seasons for Ricciardo at McLaren, where despite scoring the team’s first victory in almost nine years at Monza last year, he has struggled to match Norris for form. 

McLaren has been clear in its long-term plan to return to the top of F1, investing in new facilities including an on-site windtunnel at Woking and making other improvements so it can fight with the bigger teams under the budget cap. 

Speaking to Autosport ahead of the summer break and before McLaren’s plans to cut ties were known, Riccardo noted that while long-term projects take time to build, things can also change very quickly - using Perez’s recent career turn at Red Bull as proof. 

“I was saying it when I was 27, ‘ah, I’m getting older!’ - in a way, yes, I’m getting older, but I think also I know a bit more about the sport now, and I know that things do take time,” Ricciardo said. 

“We all believe we can win. So it’s like, well I want to win tomorrow, but it’s not always like that. Even now, talking about 2024 or '25, in a way it’s hard to think that far ahead. But it’ll come around quickly. 

“You also take like little things from if it’s a Perez, when his career looked over, and now he’s potentially fighting for a world championship. The sport can change so quickly.” 

Podium: Race winner Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Podium: Race winner Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Erik Junius

Perez was on the brink of losing his place on the F1 grid at the end of the 2020 season after Racing Point triggered a clause to cut ties so it could sign Sebastian Vettel as his replacement. 

The decision paved the way for Perez to be picked up by Red Bull, with which he has since won two races and currently finds himself third in the drivers’ championship, enjoying his best season in F1 so far. 

Perez was always clear during the uncertainty about his F1 future that he would only continue if he could land a competitive seat, and spoke recently about how joining Red Bull helped extend his career. 

“If I was in a project that I wouldn’t [be] inspired by more, maybe the price to pay to be a Formula 1 driver, it [would have been] not worth it anymore,” Perez said, having since signed a two-year extension that will keep him at Red Bull until at least the end of 2024. 

“Luckily, I’m in a different situation.”

Read Also:

With the terms of his McLaren exit still to be agreed, Ricciardo is set to explore other options to remain on the F1 grid for 2023. 

One option for Ricciardo appears to be a return to Alpine, for which he raced for when it was branded as Renault through 2019 and 2020, before opting to jump ship to McLaren. 

shares
comments

Related video

Albon: "Value of success" main difference between Red Bull and Williams in F1
Previous article

Albon: "Value of success" main difference between Red Bull and Williams in F1
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year
Formula 1

Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year

McLaren F1 driver Norris keen to try rallying in the future
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris keen to try rallying in the future

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
The reasons behind Ricciardo’s McLaren Formula 1 struggles
Formula 1

The reasons behind Ricciardo’s McLaren Formula 1 struggles

McLaren set to end Ricciardo’s 2023 F1 deal to make way for Piastri
Formula 1

McLaren set to end Ricciardo’s 2023 F1 deal to make way for Piastri

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

McLaren More
McLaren
Norris: Long-term McLaren F1 deal allows for better work-life balance
Formula 1

Norris: Long-term McLaren F1 deal allows for better work-life balance

Norris had to adjust to 2022 McLaren F1 car that was "very unsuited for me"
Formula 1

Norris had to adjust to 2022 McLaren F1 car that was "very unsuited for me"

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Why Ricciardo sees Perez as proof of how quickly F1 careers can turnaround
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo sees Perez as proof of how quickly F1 careers can turnaround

Daniel Ricciardo says the turnaround in Sergio Perez’s career serves as proof of how quickly things can change in Formula 1. 

Albon: "Value of success" main difference between Red Bull and Williams in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: "Value of success" main difference between Red Bull and Williams in F1

Alex Albon says he enjoys how small wins are celebrated at Williams following his spell with Red Bull and thinks the value of success is the main difference between the two Formula 1 teams.

Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year

Pierre Gasly believes Yuki Tsunoda “probably took Formula 1 a bit more seriously” through his second season, allowing him to provide better feedback to push the team forward.

The early Brabham that could have given Gurney an F1 crown
Formula 1 Formula 1

The early Brabham that could have given Gurney an F1 crown

The first Brabham Formula 1 cars should have achieved more, and in 1964 the BT7's rotten reliability meant Dan Gurney was out of title contention before sweeping to victory in the Mexican finale. To mark 30 years since Brabham's F1 demise, we revisit an article first published in the 13 September 2018 issue of Autosport magazine

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Plus

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream Plus

The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream

OPINION: The Formula 1 grid's wait for a new American driver looks set to continue into 2023 as the few remaining places up for grabs - most notably at McLaren - look set to go elsewhere. This is despite the Woking outfit giving tests to IndyCar aces recently, showing that the Stateside single-seater series still has some way to go to being seen as a viable feeder option for F1

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2022
How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge Plus

How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge

While creating a car that is woefully off the pace is a nightmare scenario for any team, it inadvertently generates the test any engineering department would relish: to turn it into a winner. As Mercedes takes on that challenge in Formula 1 this season, McLaren’s former head of vehicle engineering reveals how the team pulled of the feat in 2009 with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Aug 15, 2022
The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Plus

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate  and devoid of the usual  racing driver airs and graces,  Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Plus

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Plus

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24 into a winning car with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel. And now it’s happening again at his current team, but can the rate of progress be matched this year?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.