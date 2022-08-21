Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News
Formula 1 News

Albon: "Value of success" main difference between Red Bull and Williams in F1

Alex Albon says he enjoys how small wins are celebrated at Williams following his spell with Red Bull and thinks the value of success is the main difference between the two Formula 1 teams.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Albon: "Value of success" main difference between Red Bull and Williams in F1

Albon was promoted from Toro Rosso to Red Bull halfway through the 2019 season at the expense of Pierre Gasly, but just like the Frenchman he struggled to make an immediate impact alongside team leader Max Verstappen.

At the end of the 2020 season Albon was pushed aside in favour of Sergio Perez and spent 2021 on the sidelines, only to make a return this year with Williams.

While Williams operates at the opposite end of the grid compared to Red Bull, Albon says he has still been enjoying life at the Grove outfit.

Speaking to Autosport ahead of the summer break, Albon said driving for Williams has "shifted" his definition of success and explained he enjoys how much even scoring a single point means for the team.

"When there's a team that's looking to win, of course when you finish P6 or P7, that's not really a good thing. Whereas for us we're not really where we want to be this year but when we execute perfectly and the car is in its window, we can get points and we can fight up the midfield," Albon told Autosport.

"The main difference between changing teams is that value of success and what is a good weekend. Sometimes you can be out in Q1, but actually you felt like the lap was really good, like the car was good. You felt like as a team, you maximised everything.

"And you have to take that as a positive even if on reflection it may not seem to the outside like it was."

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Photo by: Williams

Having had to sit out a season, Albon has had to shake off the rust, but he thinks his comeback was made easier by the new regulations, which meant every driver started from scratch trying to understand the new machinery.

After outqualifying team-mate Nicholas Latifi 11-2 and scoring all of Williams' three points before the summer break, the Anglo-Thai driver feels he's had a solid first half of 2022.

"I feel like it's gone really well," he added. "Of course, having a year out and not being in the car, inevitably - especially through testing and the first couple of races - there was a little bit of feeling like finding your feet.

"But I have to say even with that, I still felt as prepared and as ready as everyone else around me. Because I think with the change in the rules it all started to level itself out quite a lot.

"It's very hard to say where the limit is relative to last year. I mean, it's a completely different car, you can't really make comparisons.

"But I do feel like there's been cases where we've got points at times when we had no reason to be there and they're the races that really mean a lot."

Read Also:

While Albon, who has extended his contract with Williams for 2023, acknowledged racing for the team comes with less pressure than fighting at the front of the grid, he felt most of the pressure is still self-imposed.

"You could say there's less of a spotlight. In terms of expectation or pressure or anything, there's less noise, but at the same time the criticism at least always comes from within," he explained.

"I've said that before. I'm my harshest critic. It sounds bad but I don't really care what people say, it's really kind of self-evaluation on that side.

"There's maybe less of the noise, but at the same time I'm always - I'm gonna say - not happy."

Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen: No quick solution to extremely heavy F1 cars
Formula 1

Verstappen: No quick solution to extremely heavy F1 cars

Vettel: F1 should reinvest profits into race promoters to have greener events Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 should reinvest profits into race promoters to have greener events

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Latest news

Why Ricciardo sees Perez as proof of how quickly F1 careers can turnaround
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo sees Perez as proof of how quickly F1 careers can turnaround

Daniel Ricciardo says the turnaround in Sergio Perez’s career serves as proof of how quickly things can change in Formula 1. 

The early Brabham that could have given Gurney an F1 crown
Formula 1 Formula 1

The early Brabham that could have given Gurney an F1 crown

The first Brabham Formula 1 cars should have achieved more, and in 1964 the BT7's rotten reliability meant Dan Gurney was out of title contention before sweeping to victory in the Mexican finale. To mark 30 years since Brabham's F1 demise, we revisit an article first published in the 13 September 2018 issue of Autosport magazine

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Plus

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream Plus

The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream

OPINION: The Formula 1 grid's wait for a new American driver looks set to continue into 2023 as the few remaining places up for grabs - most notably at McLaren - look set to go elsewhere. This is despite the Woking outfit giving tests to IndyCar aces recently, showing that the Stateside single-seater series still has some way to go to being seen as a viable feeder option for F1

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2022
How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge Plus

How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge

While creating a car that is woefully off the pace is a nightmare scenario for any team, it inadvertently generates the test any engineering department would relish: to turn it into a winner. As Mercedes takes on that challenge in Formula 1 this season, McLaren’s former head of vehicle engineering reveals how the team pulled of the feat in 2009 with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Aug 15, 2022
The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Plus

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate  and devoid of the usual  racing driver airs and graces,  Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Plus

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Plus

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24 into a winning car with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel. And now it’s happening again at his current team, but can the rate of progress be matched this year?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
