Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Mercedes F1 drivers ranked
Formula 1 News

Why porpoising has left Mercedes unsure how quick its F1 2022 car really is

Mercedes still does not know how fast its 2022 Formula 1 car can be, amid the ongoing headaches it is facing with porpoising.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Why porpoising has left Mercedes unsure how quick its F1 2022 car really is

The Brackley-based squad has had a disappointing start to the new season, with its W13 unable to fight on equal terms with the race-winning Ferrari and Red Bull teams.

Its progress has been hampered by the porpoising issue that all teams have encountered to a greater or lesser extent in early running of the new ground effect machines.

While some squads have been able to dial out the problem quickly, Mercedes has found itself still struggling for a set-up answer on how to best get rid of the bouncing without it hurting car performance.

Mercedes head of trackside engineering Andrew Shovlin admits the team still does not have a full handle on how to run the car where it wants without suffering porpoising – and that means it does not know if the W13 is actually capable of fighting at the front.

Asked by Autosport if sorting out a way to get rid of porpoising and not compromise car performance was the main pace driver at the moment, Shovlin said: “That's probably priority number one. Because that's ultimately preventing us from running the car where we'd like to run it for optimum performance.

“What we don't know is, if we could just magically make that issue vanish, where would we actually be in terms of car pace: is the car fast enough or not? And it's very difficult to answer that question.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Mercedes says the key to moving forward with its car is in understanding the factors that are causing its car to porpoise. It suspects the issue is much more complicated than just too much downforce pushing the car down on the straights until it hits the ground and bounces up.

“Fundamentally, we need to understand the problem better,” added Shovlin. “We've got some avenues that I think are giving us a good direction, but it's taking a bit of time to get those parts on the car. And we're working very hard.

“We're well aware that there are other teams that have got on top of this problem faster than we have. And that's not the standard we normally work to.

“Every bit of effort at the factory is going into getting on top of this, making sure we don't neglect normal car development. But there's a lot of work trying to pull us out of this situation at the moment.”

While some teams have cured their porpoising problems by cutting away sections of the floor – which sacrifices downforce – Mercedes is still sticking with its original design for now.

That is because it thinks that, if it can solve the bouncing, then it can harness all the downforce that it originally believed the W13 design had on tap.

“If you can solve the problem with the porpoising you don't need to give up the downforce,” he said. “The issue is that most teams, I think, to a greater or lesser extent, are trading one for the other.

“We did try a cutaway floor in Bahrain test. We tried it on Friday in Bahrain. We think what we ended up with was overall a better solution. But at the moment we're considering what we've done as very much sticking plasters for the problem, and we need to fix the problem in a more effective way that doesn't just drop performance.”

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, Mercedes AMG

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

With Mercedes enjoying a two-week break before the next race in Australia, the team will be working hard to consider solutions that could help it for the next grands prix.

But Shovlin said that much more analysis was needed before the team was in a place where it could comfortably say it knew exactly what was needed.

Read Also:

“We've got some avenues that are starting to show interesting results and that we've explored on track and made a step in the right direction, but clearly not a big enough step,” he said.

“I think for us right now, the most dangerous thing is to think we understand this. With every day we run, we're learning, and every day in the factory we're learning.

“I think it's a problem that we should get to grips with in the relatively near future, hopefully. We're not floundering around in the dark, but we do need to move forward quickly.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Mercedes F1 drivers ranked
Previous article

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Mercedes F1 drivers ranked
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle Plus
Formula 1

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle

Saudi promises F1 all assurances it needs for 2023 return
Formula 1

Saudi promises F1 all assurances it needs for 2023 return

Haas: Only chassis, engine escaped $1 million Schumacher F1 smash Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Haas: Only chassis, engine escaped $1 million Schumacher F1 smash

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Mercedes F1 drivers ranked
Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Mercedes F1 drivers ranked

Wolff: No finger-pointing over Mercedes F1 car or engine struggles Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: No finger-pointing over Mercedes F1 car or engine struggles

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Bahrain GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Latest news

Why porpoising has left Mercedes unsure how quick its F1 2022 car really is
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why porpoising has left Mercedes unsure how quick its F1 2022 car really is

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Mercedes F1 drivers ranked
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Mercedes F1 drivers ranked

Marko: Red Bull likely to lose Gasly if it can’t offer senior F1 team return
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull likely to lose Gasly if it can’t offer senior F1 team return

Perez: Saudi F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Saudi F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle Plus

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle

The start to the 2022 Formula 1 season has been thrilling, as Ferrari and Red Bull battled for dominance in cars that are more or less matched - but are achieving the lap time in different ways. But, how teams approach development under the new cost cap rules will play a key factor in the title battle going forward

Formula 1
23 h
Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Plus

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

OPINION: From having no races in America between 2007 and 2012, Formula 1 will now boast three Stateside contests in 2023 when Las Vegas returns to the calendar with a Saturday night race slated for a November slot. It's a big moment for F1, as it shows just how far it has come under the ownership of Liberty Media

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2022
Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton? Plus

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have engaged in two thrilling wheel-to-wheel scraps from the opening two 2022 Formula 1 races. Those haven’t ended in controversy, which has raised a question over how their rivalry compares to Verstappen’s against Lewis Hamilton in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 30, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1 Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022 Plus

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller Plus

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Plus

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one

Formula 1
Mar 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.