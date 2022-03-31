Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Mercedes F1 drivers ranked

That’s why, in the latest list of our ‘Top 10 drivers’ series, we’ve extended the remit beyond Formula 1 to include all grand prix racing, which kicked off with the 1906 French GP near Le Mans.

For our selection we’ve considered the success the drivers scored with Mercedes, the impact they had on the team and the circumstances of their time there. It doesn’t count their achievements at other squads.

Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner is back with another list and in the penultimate part of our new podcast series we're ranking another 10 drivers, with the help of Autosport F1 editor Matt Kew and Autosport Grand Prix editor and host Alex Kalinauckas. You can also read the full top 10 list here.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.