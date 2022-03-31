Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Marko: Red Bull likely to lose Gasly if it can’t offer senior F1 team return
Formula 1 Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Mercedes F1 drivers ranked

Mercedes has a longer history in grand prix racing than any other constructor with the legend of the Silver Arrows forged before the Second World War.

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Mercedes F1 drivers ranked

That’s why, in the latest list of our ‘Top 10 drivers’ series, we’ve extended the remit beyond Formula 1 to include all grand prix racing, which kicked off with the 1906 French GP near Le Mans.

For our selection we’ve considered the success the drivers scored with Mercedes, the impact they had on the team and the circumstances of their time there. It doesn’t count their achievements at other squads.

Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner is back with another list and in the penultimate part of our new podcast series we're ranking another 10 drivers, with the help of Autosport F1 editor Matt Kew and Autosport Grand Prix editor and host Alex Kalinauckas. You can also read the full top 10 list here.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

shares
comments
Marko: Red Bull likely to lose Gasly if it can’t offer senior F1 team return
Previous article

Marko: Red Bull likely to lose Gasly if it can’t offer senior F1 team return
Load comments
Mercedes More
Mercedes
Wolff: No finger-pointing over Mercedes F1 car or engine struggles Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: No finger-pointing over Mercedes F1 car or engine struggles

Russell: Porpoising responsible for "99%" of Mercedes' problems
Formula 1

Russell: Porpoising responsible for "99%" of Mercedes' problems

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Bahrain GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Mercedes F1 drivers ranked
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Mercedes F1 drivers ranked

Marko: Red Bull likely to lose Gasly if it can’t offer senior F1 team return
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull likely to lose Gasly if it can’t offer senior F1 team return

Perez: Saudi F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Saudi F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"

Saturday 10pm start for Las Vegas GP is ‘perfect time’, says F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saturday 10pm start for Las Vegas GP is ‘perfect time’, says F1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle Plus

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle

The start to the 2022 Formula 1 season has been thrilling, as Ferrari and Red Bull battled for dominance in cars that are more or less matched - but are achieving the lap time in different ways. But, how teams approach development under the new cost cap rules will play a key factor in the title battle going forward

Formula 1
6 h
Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Plus

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

OPINION: From having no races in America between 2007 and 2012, Formula 1 will now boast three Stateside contests in 2023 when Las Vegas returns to the calendar with a Saturday night race slated for a November slot. It's a big moment for F1, as it shows just how far it has come under the ownership of Liberty Media

Formula 1
8 h
Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton? Plus

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have engaged in two thrilling wheel-to-wheel scraps from the opening two 2022 Formula 1 races. Those haven’t ended in controversy, which has raised a question over how their rivalry compares to Verstappen’s against Lewis Hamilton in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 30, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1 Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022 Plus

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller Plus

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Plus

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one

Formula 1
Mar 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.