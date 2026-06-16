Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Is there a 'fair' way to undo the Monaco penalties madness?

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Is there a 'fair' way to undo the Monaco penalties madness?

McLaren and Red Bull appeal against Gasly's Monaco GP podium reinstatement

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
McLaren and Red Bull appeal against Gasly's Monaco GP podium reinstatement

The title-winning characteristic McLaren has failed to replicate in F1 2026

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
The title-winning characteristic McLaren has failed to replicate in F1 2026

Why a classic Le Mans 24 Hours should have delivered more

Feature
WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why a classic Le Mans 24 Hours should have delivered more

Fornaroli set for Haas F1 test at Jerez

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Fornaroli set for Haas F1 test at Jerez

Notebooks and no-nonsense: How "very interesting" Fornaroli impressed Stella in Barcelona

Feature
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Notebooks and no-nonsense: How "very interesting" Fornaroli impressed Stella in Barcelona

Why Le Mans DNF was a “dagger in the heart” of Bourdais

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why Le Mans DNF was a “dagger in the heart” of Bourdais

Ferrari would "embarrass" F1 rivals with stronger engine - Norris

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Ferrari would "embarrass" F1 rivals with stronger engine - Norris
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Fornaroli set for Haas F1 test at Jerez

The Italian is set for his Haas testing debut this year

Roberto Chinchero
Roberto Chinchero
Edited:
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Leonardo Fornaroli

Photo by: McLaren

Formula 2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli is set for a Haas Formula 1 test at Jerez as part of a two-day Testing of Previous Cars programme, Autosport understands.

The 21-year-old will tackle the Spanish circuit on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, as Fornaroli starts to seek potential opportunities to join the F1 grid in 2027.

It comes less than a week after he made his F1 session debut with McLaren in FP1 at the Barcelona Grand Prix, where the Italian finished fifth and 0.8s off pacesetter George Russell.

“I’m very happy with his attitude, speed and consistency,” said Andrea Stella of the McLaren development driver.

Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

“Leonardo is definitely an asset for Formula 1 and we want him to drive. He could certainly do that for McLaren Racing in the future, but at the same time we are working together to explore every opportunity that may arise in Formula 1.”

The Jerez test will witness Fornaroli drive last year’s Haas car and the American outfit’s reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa is also expected to partake. 

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Notebooks and no-nonsense: How "very interesting" Fornaroli impressed Stella in Barcelona
Next article The title-winning characteristic McLaren has failed to replicate in F1 2026

Top Comments
More from
Roberto Chinchero

Leclerc to test Hamilton's brake configuration at F1 Barcelona GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Leclerc to test Hamilton's brake configuration at F1 Barcelona GP

FIA and Liberty push for imminent F1 2027 engine solution

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
FIA and Liberty push for imminent F1 2027 engine solution

Exclusive: Leclerc on his Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Exclusive: Leclerc on his Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad
More from
Leonardo Fornaroli

Notebooks and no-nonsense: How "very interesting" Fornaroli impressed Stella in Barcelona

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Notebooks and no-nonsense: How "very interesting" Fornaroli impressed Stella in Barcelona

McLaren names Fornaroli and O'Ward as F1 2026 reserve drivers

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren names Fornaroli and O'Ward as F1 2026 reserve drivers

"Moneyball" Fornaroli would be "deal of the century" for an F1 team

FIA F2
FIA F2
Hungaroring
"Moneyball" Fornaroli would be "deal of the century" for an F1 team
More from
Haas F1 Team

When Haas will decide on its F1 2027 driver line-up

Formula 1
Formula 1
Canadian GP
When Haas will decide on its F1 2027 driver line-up

Haas warns against raising F1 cost cap to fix 2027 power unit issues

Formula 1
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Haas warns against raising F1 cost cap to fix 2027 power unit issues

Where you can find the best battles of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Where you can find the best battles of F1 2026

Latest news

Is there a 'fair' way to undo the Monaco penalties madness?

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Is there a 'fair' way to undo the Monaco penalties madness?

McLaren and Red Bull appeal against Gasly's Monaco GP podium reinstatement

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
McLaren and Red Bull appeal against Gasly's Monaco GP podium reinstatement

The title-winning characteristic McLaren has failed to replicate in F1 2026

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
The title-winning characteristic McLaren has failed to replicate in F1 2026

Why a classic Le Mans 24 Hours should have delivered more

Feature
WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why a classic Le Mans 24 Hours should have delivered more