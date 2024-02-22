All Series
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

Video: Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review

The Formula 1 2024 season is well underway, with the second official test day in Bahrain now in the books and a whole new list of topics to discuss.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:

Watch: Drainage Covers Round 2 - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 2 Reaction

Are drainage covers becoming a problem in the Venturi-tunnel ground effect era of Formula 1? Has Red Bull found some mechanical issues with their RB20?

And which teams are looking short on form as testing develops?

Steph Wentworth chats with Autosport’s Alex Kalinauckas in the Bahrain media centre and Haydn Cobb to answer all these questions and more.

Read Also:

Bahrain day two recap:

Running the C4 tyre in the Pirelli range, which won’t be available in next weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz lapped in 1m29.921s, compared to Max Verstappen’s 1m31.344s from yesterday on the harder C3 compound – which will be the designated soft tyre next weekend.

Sainz’s best time was 0.758s clear of Sergio Perez, who set his best time in the final 20 minutes of the session, with Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) a further four tenths behind – the latter pair setting their fastest laps like the majority on the C3 tyre.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was fourth quickest, the top four all beating Verstappen’s Wednesday time, from Daniel Ricciardo’s RB (set on the C4).

Leclerc’s time from the morning stood as the sixth fastest time of the day, ahead of Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Valtteri Bottas (Sauber).

Despite encountering technical problems in both sessions, that cost Red Bull some valuable track time, Perez logged the most laps at 129.

2024 Bahrain F1 test, Day 2 results:

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps Tyres
1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:29.921   84 C4
2 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:30.679 +0.758s 129 C3
3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.066 +1.145s 123 C3
4 Lando Norris Mclaren 1:31.256 +1.335s 52 C3
5 Daniel Ricciardo RB 1:31.361 +1.440s 88 C4
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.750 +1.829s 54 C3
7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.029 +2.108s 96 C3
8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:32.061 +2.140s 78 C3
9 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:32.227 +2.306s 97 C3
10 Oscar Piastri Mclaren 1:32.328 +2.407s 35 C3
11 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:32.578 +2.657s 117 C3
12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.053 +3.132s 31 C3
13 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:33.715 +3.794s 38 C3
14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:33.804 +3.883s 33 C3
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:36.611 +6.690s 93 C3
16 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:37.509 +7.588s 31 C3
17 Yuki Tsunoda RB 1:38.074 +8.153s 40 C3

 

Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained on day two
Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 3

Charles Bradley
F1 testing results: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leads final day in Bahrain

F1 testing results: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leads final day in Bahrain

F1 testing results: Carlos Sainz tops second day in Bahrain

F1 testing results: Carlos Sainz tops second day in Bahrain

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Norris: No regrets over new McLaren F1 deal amid Hamilton Ferrari switch

Norris: No regrets over new McLaren F1 deal amid Hamilton Ferrari switch

F1 testing results: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leads final day in Bahrain

F1 testing results: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leads final day in Bahrain

2024 Bahrain F1 test: Leclerc pips Russell to top final session

2024 Bahrain F1 test: Leclerc pips Russell to top final session

Haas F1 engineers "can't bull****" new team boss Komatsu

Haas F1 engineers “can’t bull****” new team boss Komatsu

What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024

What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
Why successfully emulating Red Bull's dominant F1 concept isn't straightforward

Why successfully emulating Red Bull’s dominant F1 concept isn’t straightforward

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

Formula 1
