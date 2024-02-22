All Series
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test
Special feature

Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained on day two

There were plenty of Formula 1 technical features on display during the second day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Matt Somerfield Giorgio Piola
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Giorgio Piola

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Giorgio Piola is the preeminent Formula 1 technical journalist. Born in Genoa, Italy, Giorgio has covered the F1 World Championship since 1969, producing thousands of illustrations that have been reproduced in the world’s most prestigious motor racing publications.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz set the fastest time across the day, but only after team-mate Charles Leclerc dislodged a drain cover which took time to fix.

The loss of running, though, allowed for even more time to spy on the new 2024 cars in the pitlane and garages.

INSIGHT: What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Aston Martin AMR24 detail

Aston Martin AMR24 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This image shows how the leading edge of the lower lip on the Aston Martin AMR24’s sidepod inlet is warped across the span to elicit a different aerodynamic response from the airflow passing by. Also note how the body beyond the inlet is wider to help manage the airflow’s passage downstream.

Williams FW46 front wing detail

Williams FW46 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the wedge-shaped diveplane on the exterior of the Williams FW46’s front wing endplate, which is a design feature we haven’t seen adopted by anyone else before.

Mercedes F1 W15 rear detail with sensors

Mercedes F1 W15 rear detail with sensors

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the aero rakes mounted on the rear of the Mercedes W15, which rather than being a simple ladder arrangement, are thick airfoil profiles that are contorted to better place each of the Kiel probes attached to it.

Ferrari SF-24 detail

Ferrari SF-24 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the sidepod inlet on the Ferrari SF-24 which features an underbite-style design and is further complimented by a camera for testing that’s looking at the rear of the front tyre. These are likely infrared cameras, which will give the team a slate of information regarding the thermal behaviour of the various tyre compounds before the season gets underway.

Red Bull Racing RB20 detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The adjustment sleeve on the pull-rod fairing of the Red Bull RB20 has been pulled back as the mechanics make setup changes.

Ferrari SF-24 detail

Ferrari SF-24 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the bib area on the Ferrari SF-24 as the mechanics work on the car.

Ferrari SF-24 front wing detail

Ferrari SF-24 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A comparison showing the new front wing features on the Ferrari SF-24 when compared with last season, where in the outer portion it has adopted the semi-detached wingtip design seen on the likes of the Mercedes over the past couple of seasons.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A mechanic works on the McLaren MCL38 and we’re presented a view inside the sidepod bodywork. Notably there’s a considerable amount of real estate within the sidepod that’s unused in terms of housing the internal components. Also note the baffles used to limit the progression of the airflow into the void aft of the radiator.

Ferrari SF-24 rear day 1

Ferrari SF-24 rear day 1

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the Ferrari SF-24’s rear end, with the team employing just a single, low-mounted beam wing element on Day 1.

Ferrari SF-24 rear day 2

Ferrari SF-24 rear day 2

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Compare that with the team employing a bi-plane style beam wing element on Day 2.

Mercedes F1 W15 front wing detail

Mercedes F1 W15 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the endplate and flap juncture on the Mercedes W15’s front wing, for which it is still using a variant of the semi-detached flap layout that’s been using for the past two years, albeit likely more optimised for outwash than before.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 detail

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The internal layout of the RB01 front brake duct is visible here due to the drum not being in place and shows the team hasn’t ventured too far away from the configuration it ran last season in terms of cooling the caliper.

Kick Sauber C44 detail

Kick Sauber C44 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the floor edge and rear section of the sidepod on the Sauber C44, with a notable depression in the sidewall of the sidepod, following the midline cut.

Ferrari SF-24 detail

Ferrari SF-24 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the Ferrari SF-24 with some of the inboard suspension elements visible.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The McLaren MCL38 with flow-vis paint on the left-hand side of the rear wing, as the team looks to get some visual confirmation that it’s performing as anticipated.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

A top-down overview of the Williams FW46 which shows how deep the sidepod gullies are this year.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Alpine A524 with blue flow-fiz paint doused on the side of the car, as the team looks at the front suspension and sidepods to make sure they’re performing as expected, aerodynamically speaking.

Previous article What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
Next article Video: Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review

