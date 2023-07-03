Video: The track limits saga at the F1 Austrian GP
Why did the FIA give out 12 penalties after F1's 2023 Austrian Grand Prix?
The Red Bull Ring is familiar to track limits violations, but after checking over 1200 potential breaches at the Austrian GP, the FIA changed the final order for a large portion of the grid with multiple post-race penalties.
Mixed into this was McLaren's best result of the year with Lando Norris in fourth, another strong win by Max Verstappen, a lacklustre weekend for Mercedes and an unusual race for Ferrari.
Martyn Lee is joined by Jon Noble and Matt Kew to discuss these talking points and more after the Austrian GP weekend.
Latest news
NASCAR bosses hail "remarkable" success of Chicago street race
Zhou: Outdeveloping F1 midfield rivals "difficult" for Alfa Romeo
Six members of Solberg family to tackle ERC stages in Sweden
Magnussen: De Vries in “desperate situation” trying to save F1 future
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
