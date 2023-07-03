Video: The track limits saga at the F1 Austrian GP

The Red Bull Ring is familiar to track limits violations, but after checking over 1200 potential breaches at the Austrian GP, the FIA changed the final order for a large portion of the grid with multiple post-race penalties.

Mixed into this was McLaren's best result of the year with Lando Norris in fourth, another strong win by Max Verstappen, a lacklustre weekend for Mercedes and an unusual race for Ferrari.

Martyn Lee is joined by Jon Noble and Matt Kew to discuss these talking points and more after the Austrian GP weekend.