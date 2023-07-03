Subscribe
Formula 1 / Austrian GP Video

Video: The track limits saga at the F1 Austrian GP

Why did the FIA give out 12 penalties after F1's 2023 Austrian Grand Prix?

The Red Bull Ring is familiar to track limits violations, but after checking over 1200 potential breaches at the Austrian GP, the FIA changed the final order for a large portion of the grid with multiple post-race penalties.

Mixed into this was McLaren's best result of the year with Lando Norris in fourth, another strong win by Max Verstappen, a lacklustre weekend for Mercedes and an unusual race for Ferrari.

Martyn Lee is joined by Jon Noble and Matt Kew to discuss these talking points and more after the Austrian GP weekend.

Autosport Podcast: F1 Austrian GP review

