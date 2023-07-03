Subscribe
Formula 1 / Austrian GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Austrian GP review

Max Verstappen dominated the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix for his fifth consecutive victory, but the race weekend will be remembered for track limits chaos.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, the Red Bull trophy delegate, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium

The reigning F1 world champion only briefly dropped out of the lead due to a split strategy against Charles Leclerc but was still able to comfortably win – and he even pitted late on for fresh tyres to grab the bonus point for fastest lap.

PLUS: The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Leclerc duly had to settle for second for Ferrari, as Sergio Perez charged from 15th on the grid to complete the podium for Red Bull.

But that was overshadowed by the track limits saga, which took central focus when Aston Martin protested the result due to missed track limits breaches.

The FIA later admitted it was unable to review 1200 potential track limits offences and over five hours after the race the final results were declared with eight drivers picking up post-race penalties.

To discuss all that and more, podcast host Martyn Lee is joined by Matt Kew, Filip Cleeren and Sam Hall to bring their insights on a controversial end to the Austrian GP.

