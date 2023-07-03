Autosport Podcast: F1 Austrian GP review
Max Verstappen dominated the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix for his fifth consecutive victory, but the race weekend will be remembered for track limits chaos.
The reigning F1 world champion only briefly dropped out of the lead due to a split strategy against Charles Leclerc but was still able to comfortably win – and he even pitted late on for fresh tyres to grab the bonus point for fastest lap.
PLUS: The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Leclerc duly had to settle for second for Ferrari, as Sergio Perez charged from 15th on the grid to complete the podium for Red Bull.
But that was overshadowed by the track limits saga, which took central focus when Aston Martin protested the result due to missed track limits breaches.
The FIA later admitted it was unable to review 1200 potential track limits offences and over five hours after the race the final results were declared with eight drivers picking up post-race penalties.
To discuss all that and more, podcast host Martyn Lee is joined by Matt Kew, Filip Cleeren and Sam Hall to bring their insights on a controversial end to the Austrian GP.
NASCAR bosses hail "remarkable" success of Chicago street race
Zhou: Outdeveloping F1 midfield rivals "difficult" for Alfa Romeo
Six members of Solberg family to tackle ERC stages in Sweden
Magnussen: De Vries in “desperate situation” trying to save F1 future
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
