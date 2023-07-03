Autosport Podcast: F1 Austrian GP review

The reigning F1 world champion only briefly dropped out of the lead due to a split strategy against Charles Leclerc but was still able to comfortably win – and he even pitted late on for fresh tyres to grab the bonus point for fastest lap.

PLUS: The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Leclerc duly had to settle for second for Ferrari, as Sergio Perez charged from 15th on the grid to complete the podium for Red Bull.

But that was overshadowed by the track limits saga, which took central focus when Aston Martin protested the result due to missed track limits breaches.

The FIA later admitted it was unable to review 1200 potential track limits offences and over five hours after the race the final results were declared with eight drivers picking up post-race penalties.

To discuss all that and more, podcast host Martyn Lee is joined by Matt Kew, Filip Cleeren and Sam Hall to bring their insights on a controversial end to the Austrian GP.